VFW Auxiliary

The VFW Auxiliary met on Saturday, March 11, at the Saunders County Museum. The minutes and treasurers report were corrected and approved and the State President’s newsletter was read. Two thank you notes were read.

Two members were sent get well cards and gifts. Cards were sent to two members to gift them their memberships for their community service work. We would like to welcome two new life members to our Auxiliary, Brandi Gettert and Suzanne Wick.

Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen presentation was held on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Voice of Democracy winners were Mackenzie Sutton, first place and Elijah Polacek, second place.

Patriot Pen winners were Rease Johnston, first place, Mecca Kuhl, second place, Dylan Beasley, third place, Ruby Elder, fourth place and Maxi Maxson, fifth place.

Sadly we lost member Serretta (Sam) Winchell who passed away on March 1.

Motions passed to donate to National Home, Wahoo Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, VFW Scholarship, Saunders County Museum and to pay the bills.

We would like to invite VFW Post and Auxiliary members to an informal 75th Anniversary of the Beaver-Bartek Post 4502 Auxiliary on Friday, March 31. A light lunch will be served at the club from 6 to 8 p.m.

The next meeting will be on Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m. at the Saunders County Museum.