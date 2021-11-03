Close Up to hold annual Turkey Dinner

WAHOO – The 24th Annual Wahoo High School Close Up Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, in the Wahoo High School Cafeteria. The event is an annual fundraiser to raise money to assist students in paying for this spring›s Close Up trip to Washington, D.C.

Carryout dinners will be available starting at 10:30 a.m., and will run until 2 p.m. There will be no dine in this year. Each meal comes with turkey, stuffing, potatoes with gravy and corn.

Cost of the dinners is $10.00 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased from any Close Up student or at the door on Nov. 7.

For more information, contact WHS Close Up Sponsor Caleb Grummert at 402-443-4332 ext. 3203, or email cgrummert@wahoowarriors.org.

