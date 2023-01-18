City's deadline for former college campus project looms

WAHOO – With a deadline looming, scheduled work has not been done on a part of the former college campus in Wahoo.

The Wahoo City Council discussed the issue, and others regarding the plans for the former Kennedy/Luther College property, at its Jan. 10 meeting.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said People of Destiny Ministries, the organization that owns a large portion of the former college campus, had until Jan. 15 to complete work on improvements to an entry way to East Hall.

The city’s Board of Adjustment approved a variance to the existing encroaching structure on the northeast side of the building on July 19. The entry way does not meet setback requirements, but due to the historical nature of the former dormitory, a variance was granted to allow the work, which was to be done within 180 days of the variance approval. That deadline was Jan. 15.

Mandatory improvements include repairs to roof, window and door. The Board of Adjustments also required that the new brick must match the existing building.

As of Jan. 10, the work had not been completed, Lausterer said.

The improvements are a necessary step to move forward with the plan for other parts of the campus owned by People of Destiny Ministries. The proposal also includes improvements to the East Hall main structure and the gymnasium.

In May, the council approved a developer’s agreement between People of Destiny Ministries and the City of Wahoo.

On Aug. 31, Pastor Rich Vernon of People of Destiny Ministries announced their plan to the public during an event at Destiny Church, which is located on the south edge of the campus.

The religious organization owns 11 acres of the former college property. Vernon bought the former Presbyterian church on campus in 1996 and restored the structure.

The church organization purchased other parts of the campus, including the gym and East Hall and the open space in between, in 2014.

The proposed plans include remodeling the former gym into a multi-purpose building that would host cultural and community events. The former athletic field, which is located to the west of the gymnasium, is also owned by People of Destiny Ministries and will be used for parking.

At the time of the announcement last summer, Vernon said the gym had already been gutted and they were awaiting approval from the city. East Hall had also been gutted and had new windows, roof and doors installed in 2022. Vernon said the plans for East Hall are on hold as they focus on the gymnasium.

In order to get the permits to work on the gym and East Hall, however, People of Destiny Ministries must accomplish the mandated improvements in the East Hall entry way, Lausterer told the council.

“Really basically what it comes down to is, they’re on the five yard line, but they’re not into the end zone as of yet, and they need to get into the end zone so that we can issue a building permit, which then starts the clock and they actually have to do the work on the property,” he said.

If the improvements were not finished by Jan. 15, People of Destiny Ministries had the option of going back to the Board of Adjustment to request another variance, or the city could tear the entry way down, Lausterer said.

“The city has no obligation to allow them to fix it up as opposed to tearing it down,” Lausterer said.

The city has the legal standing to move forward with demolition, but that is not the desired outcome.

“Nobody wants that,” Lausterer said. “That’s not the goal. That’s not the intent.”

To remedy the situation, People of Destiny Ministries must contact Building Official Travis Beavers within the next few weeks to let him know their plans, Lausterer said.

Deadlines for other parts of the project have been met, Lausterer told the council. All of the improvements spelled out in the developer’s agreement for East Hall have been accomplished, including fixing the roof, replacing windows and securing doors. A structural report indicated the property is safe in its present state, he added.

A building set plan for the gym was presented at the end of 2022 for review by Beavers. A few follow up questions have yet to be addressed, Lausterer said, including sprinkler systems, drainage study and utility issues. The property should also be platted again to combine parcels for utility rights-of-way.

“That portion of it has not been done as yet. They said they are working on that, but it is still outstanding,” he said.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the city has spent over $10,000 in legal fees for this project.

“Moving forward I think we need to take that into consideration and make sure that we are writing firm agreements,” she added.

Council Member Stuart Krejci said the city has been lenient with the project so far.

“We have struggled with time frames on this project forever, and I think the city’s been very gracious,” he said.

Mayor Jerry Johnson said the project needs to move forward.

“I do agree that we need to be looking at timelines again and pressure, otherwise it’ll drag on,” he said.