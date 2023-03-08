WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council discussed items to consider for a possible ordinance to expand the use of off-road vehicles within city limits.

The council discussed the matter for over an hour during its Feb. 28 meeting, held at the Wahoo Public Library.

The item was also discussed two weeks earlier by the council. At that meeting, City Administrator Melissa Harrell laid out the basics of the state statutes that govern the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATV), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and golf carts, which are also called “golf cars.”

By state statute, an ATV is an off-highway vehicle, 50 inches wide or less, weighing at or under 1,200 pounds with three or more wheels. A UTV is up to 74 inches wide and 180 inches long, weighs 2,000 pounds or less and has four wheels. There are also restrictions on modifications or retrofitting of ATV's and UTV's.

Golf carts or cars are four-wheeled, low-speed vehicles that travel no more than 24 miles per hour on a paved level surface. They can be up to 3,000 pounds and must comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards. They can also have three wheels.

State law allows these off-highway vehicles to be used within city limits only from sunrise to sunset. Drivers must have a valid Class O operator’s license or farm permit. They can travel no more than 30 miles per hour. Liability insurance is required, as well as certain items on the vehicle, such as headlights, taillights, a muffler system and a bike flag.

Cities can add their own regulations, as long as they meet the minimum requirements set by the state.

Wahoo’s current ordinances allow riding ATVs or UTVs in city limits, but under very limited circumstances that include during parades, for snow removal or in a public emergency and by city employees or contractors hired by the city for use on behalf of the city only. Drivers must be 18 years old and wear helmets and seat belts.

The council spent most of the Feb. 28 meeting working on specific regulations for Wahoo after City Clerk Christina Fasel drew up a list of items for the council to consider, which included whether all three types of off-road vehicles would be treated identically in the ordinance.

Mayor Jerry Johnson said he thought ATVs and UTVs could be treated as the same, but golf carts should be dealt with differently.

“There’s quite a bit of difference between golf carts and the other two,” he said.

However, Council Member Carl Warford said he’d like to see the three treated the same in the ordinance “for simplicity.”

Council Member Shane Sweet said he was in favor of age restrictions for drivers of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts.

“In some communities you see younger kids driving golf carts, probably not the wisest thing,” he said.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said the state statute requires a driver of these types of off-road vehicles to have a Class O operator’s license, which is a basic driver’s license. But he said the city could be more restrictive.

Harrell said some communities she researched require drivers to be 18 or even 21 years old. She also said she would like to see the council set the age so no one could drive one of these vehicles to school.

But Council Member Stuart Krejci reminded the council that 16-year-olds can drive cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“The only argument I have is that at 16 you can drive a 4,000-pound vehicle, and that doesn’t make you any smarter than anybody else,” he said.

Warford is not in favor of raising the age restriction above 16.

“I like to be as least restrictive as possible,” he said.

The council also discussed speed limit restrictions for these vehicles. State statute does not allow golf carts to go more than 20 miles per hour, and they can’t travel on roads that have speed limits over 35 miles per hour. ATVs and UTVs cannot go faster than 30 miles per hour.

The council considered keeping the speed limit the same for all three types of off-road vehicles, which would be 20 miles per hour, since golf carts can’t go faster than that according to state statute.

The council asked Police Chief Joe Baudler, who was in attendance, his preference on the speed limit. He deferred to the council for a decision.

“Honestly, we’ll enforce the laws that you guys put out there for us to enforce,” he said.

Baudler did have an opinion on penalties for violating the city ordinance.

In the current ordinance, which was adopted in 2018, violations of the Wahoo ordinance on first offense result in revocation of permit for one year, impounding the vehicle, a $500 fine and/or three months in jail. It is considered a class 3 misdemeanor.

Second offense (if the incident occurs within 10 years of the first offense) will revoke the permit for five years with a maximum $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail and is a class 2 misdemeanor.

The police chief said class 2 misdemeanors could be costly to enforce because the city attorney would have to become involved and it would need to be handled in Saunders County Court.

“Ask yourselves, is that going to be worth it to prosecute the person at that point?” he said. “Something to think about.”

Lausterer suggested that if the city ordinance is violated, it should be a class 3 misdemeanor. But Warford said it would be “a little excessive” to suspend someone’s permit for having a non-working tail light.

The council voted 5-0 (Patrick Nagle was absent) to have city staff draft an ordinance that will be voted on during a future meeting.

In other action, the council approved an agreement with JEO Investments for a traffic impact study at the intersections of 15th Street and Highway 77/92, 15th Street and Dry Run Creek and Eighth Street at the expressway.

Harrell said JEO Investments would pay for the study and the city will benefit from the information, as it will help assist in understanding traffic patterns.