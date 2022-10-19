City council approves specs for fire engine

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved plans and specifications for a new fire truck that could cost three-quarters of a million dollars.

At the council meeting on Oct. 11, Fire Chief Cody Hull presented the plans and specifications for a new custom rescue/pumper to replace the current custom pumper/tanker for the Wahoo Fire Department.

Hull said the department formed a committee to look at the wants, needs and wishes for the new vehicle.

“This list here is comprised of our needs and our wants, not so many wishes,” Hull said.

The list includes a custom cab-over design with five seated positions and a 550 horsepower diesel engine. Among the other items are a generator, light tower, cord reels, side mount PTO pump, 1,000-gallon water tank, telescoping deck gun, lighted cabinets and other storage, backup camera, American flag painted on front grill and a mud flap with “Wahoo” on the rear of the truck.

The committee acted “conservatively” to prioritize what is needed on the truck given the current market, but also create a truck that provides needed services for the public in the safest manner possible for firefighters, Hull said.

Paring down the list of equipment for the truck will also reduce the time it takes to build the custom vehicle, which right now is anywhere from two to three years, the fire chief said.

Hull said the current pumper/tanker is 22 years old. The average life of a fire engine is 25 years. Adding the time it could take to build and receive the new vehicle, the current engine will hit that 25-year range just as the new one comes online.

“With the lead-in time that’s expected, this is better sooner than later,” said Council Member Chris Rappl, who is also a member of the fire department.

Replacing the aging engine sooner than later will also help with resale value of the old truck, if the council chose to sell the vehicle.

“The older we go, the less we get in the used market,” Hull said.

At the 25-year mark, the engine will still be useful to departments that don’t go on as many calls as Wahoo, Hull said.

“I’d like to see us try to get the most out of our truck as we can,” he added.

When asked by Council President Stuart Krejci to estimate the cost of the new engine, Hull gave a “ballpark” guess of $700,000 to $750,000.

In addition to approving the plans and specs, the council also gave approval to call for bids.

