City approves East Hall renovation

WAHOO – The historical significance of a building on the former JFK College campus was taken into consideration when the Wahoo City Council accepted the City Board of Adjustment’s recommendation to allow a variance for a proposed project.

The council approved a variance for Rich Vernon’s plans to renovate East Hall at the July 26 meeting.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer explained that the variance was needed because a 9’ x 14’ addition on the northeast side of East Hall does not meet city setback requirements. The addition, which was built nearly 100 years ago, was access to a boiler room.

Normally, an existing structure would have been “grandfathered” in as a nonconforming structure, but in this case that does not apply, Lausterer said. City regulations require that the cost of renovations must not exceed 50% of the total cost of the property itself. Because East Hall was allowed to become dilapidated beyond 50% of its value, the structure is noncompliant.

In order for Vernon to make improvements to East Hall, a variance would be necessary. Lausterer said the city council does not make it a point to grant variances, but in this case, there were unique circumstances.

In the minutes of the board of adjustment hearing, which was held June 19, it is stated that a motion was made and seconded to approve the variance because of the building’s historical significance and due to the financial hardship that removal of the structure would cause to the owner.

Vernon told the board that it would cost up to $15,000 to remove the addition to East Hall, but only $3,000 to make repairs. A structural engineer reported that the building is structurally sound.

The motion was approved by the board of adjustment on a 4-1 vote. Louis Austin, former Saunders County Assessor and a member of the board of adjustment, voted no. Earlier in the meeting, he presented a photograph that showed a portion of the original addition had been removed, which takes away from the historical significance.

The board of adjustment included the stipulation that the developer has 180 days to make repairs to the building in question, beginning June 19. Mayor Jerry Johnson reported that people were seen working on the property a day after the board of adjustment meeting.

The East Hall project is in response to the city council’s nuisance complaint against the structure approved in May. The nuisance complaint listed issues with the building including broken windows and holes in the roof.

In other action, the council approved the purchase of eight body-worn cameras for the Wahoo Police Department for a cost of $18,995. Police Chief Joe Baudler reported that the company that services the cameras currently being used is out of business, so they cannot be repaired.

The cost to the city would be 50% of the total. City Administrator Melissa Harrell said they received a 100% matching grant from the Small Tribal Body Worn Camera Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Justice.

