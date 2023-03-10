WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, March 14 at Wahoo State Bank, 164 E. Fifth St., Wahoo.
March’s guest speaker is Deb Pedrick from Urbandale, Iowa. She will present and also sing as part of her story, “Who Will Never Let You Go.” The special feature will be Katie Harmon, owner of Rivalry Apparel in Wahoo. Lunch will be catered by Shane Hake Catering.
Call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations.
The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.