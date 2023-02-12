ASHLAND – The Christian Women's Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.

The speaker, Margaret Bideau of Clay Center, Kansas, will share "Headed in the Right Direction." Blend Ashland will provide a presentation on healthy shakes, energizing teas and protein coffees.

Lunch will be catered by Sandy Metz of Ashland. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.