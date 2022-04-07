Christian Women to meet in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland.
April’s guest speaker is Raymond Berg, a singer, composer and guitarist, who will inspire the audience to be “Set Free.” Men are also welcome to this meeting as Raymond takes the audience on a journey of discovery for true freedom. He will also provide music from the 60s and 70s. A special feature for Easter will also be presented.
Lunch will be catered by Sandy Metz. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 to place reservations.
The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.