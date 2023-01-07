 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian Women’s Connection to meet in Wahoo

WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Wahoo State Bank, 164 E. Fifth St, Wahoo.

January’s guest speaker, Jan Schiferl from Fordyce, is a singer-songwriter and 2013 “Mother of the Year.” She will present “A Change of Plan.” The special feature will be her husband, Greg, who will share “A Visit From Thomas Jefferson.” Women and men are welcome to attend the program.

Lunch will be catered by Shane Hake Catering. Please call Barb Hart at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein at 402-480-3346 for reservations. Price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting is provided with prior notification.

