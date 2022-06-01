Children’s polka musician will perform at Wahoo Public Library

WAHOO – Nationally known accordion player and children’s polka musician Mike Schneider (a.k.a. Uncle Mike) from Clinton, Wisconsin will be performing his Pint Size Polkas program on Friday, June 24, at the Wahoo Public Library, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Schneider began performing professionally in 1996. In 2008 at his wife Heather’s suggestion, he began his Pint Size Polkas venture as Uncle Mike with the release of his groundbreaking “Pint Size Polkas Volume One” CD. Since that time, he has performed more than 1,000 shows across the United States, bringing a whole lot of fun, culture and education to children and their families with his Pint Size Polkas program.

Uncle Mike educates on concepts like occupations, relationships, personal hygiene and foreign language through the happy sounds of polka music. Audience participation is encouraged through numerous sing-along and volunteer opportunities, including the “Chicken Dance,” and a theme-fitting edition of “Name that Tune.”

Find out why New York Public Library Senior Children’s Librarian Warren Truitt said, “You want happy? You got it! Tons of fun for young and old!,” by attending Uncle Mike’s Pint Size Polkas program at The Wahoo Public Library on June 24. More information about Pint Size Polkas is available at www.pintsizepolkas.com.

Schneider may be contacted directly about Pint Size Polkas at mike@pintsizepolkas.com or 414-431-4683. More information about the Wahoo Public Library is available on Facebook.