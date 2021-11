WAHOO - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Roads began reconfiguring the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 as temporary measures to increase safety at the intersection. Signs on Highway 77/92 warn motorist that lanes are narrowing ahead.

The signs were temporary as crews adding new striping to indicate the lane changes, as well as signs showing the speed limit is reduced from 60 to 50 mph.

Next summer, a modular roundabout will be installed in the intersection.