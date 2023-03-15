WAHOO – Before revealing the winners of the annual Wahoo Chamber of Commerce awards for 2023, the organization unveiled its new app.

“We are excited for the connectivity this app will give our community members, our businesses and visitors to our town,” said Chamber President Kathryn Nygren.

The “We are Wahoo” app, available in Apple and Android formats, utilizes a rebrand effort initiated by the Chamber and City of Wahoo last year. The logo and mission statement were unveiled during a Chamber fundraiser on Nov. 9.

Nygren invited the audience to use a QR code to download the app, which the Chamber developed over the last three months.

“Be the first to check it out,” she said.

Then Nygren went on to introduce the various winners of the evening’s awards, which are given to local businesses, individuals and organizations that have worked to make life better in the Wahoo area.

George Beadle Award

The Wahoo Public Schools’ Career Exploration Opportunity (CEO) Program won the George Beadle Award, named for the Wahoo native and Nobel Prize winner. Beadle embodies excellence in education and training while working in the world of academia and science.

Started in 2017, the CEO program has allowed 66 students to explore their futures by partnering with local businesses to provide first-hand experience in a potential career. There are 12 businesses that are partnering with WPS on the program.

Darryl Zanuck Award

Darryl Zanuck was a movie producer, studio executive, Academy Award winner and Wahoo native who was known to take risks and use his innovative, creative, visionary and sometimes controversial style as a director to pull projects together.

As a producer, Zanuck was often behind the scenes of his movies. But Kelly Johnson of Saunders County Online is anything but a behind-the-scenes kind of guy. Getting right out there in front with his online radio programming or YouTube and Facebook videos, Johnson has been keeping the community informed. He has also pioneered livestreaming local school and community events and meetings.

Sam Crawford Award

Paul Sutton’s devotion to growing the sport of wrestling in Wahoo earned him the Sam Crawford Award for excellence in the local sporting community.

Crawford was a legend on the diamond in Wahoo and in Major League Baseball, where he was known for his hitting prowess while playing for the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

Sutton started wrestling in the Wahoo Wrestling Club as a youth and now is a coach, coordinator, director, point of contact, advocate and everything in between for the nearly 90 boys and girls currently involved.

He graduated from Wahoo High School in 2004 and wrestled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Howard Hanson Award

The Saunders County Historical Society received the Howard Hanson Award, given in the name of the Wahoo native known for his commitment to the cultural and performing arts. He was a composer, conductor, educator, music theorist and champion of American classical music. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Music and several other prestigious awards.

It is fitting that SCHS was given the Howard Hanson Award, given that they are in charge of operating and maintaining the musician’s birthplace as one of the many buildings owned by the organization, including the Saunders County Museum.

The historical society was formed in 1963 and over the past six decades, the staff and volunteers have developed the museum complex into a destination for history buffs and lovers of local culture.

Clarence Anderson Award

Clarence Anderson was an author and illustrator of children’s books, which inspired him to be creative and innovative.

Sue DuBois earned the Clarence Anderson Award for the innovation and creativity she uses in her approach to multiple projects throughout the community, including the Wahoo Farmer’s Market, the 4-H Dog Program and much more.

Bennett Sisters Award

The Doc Little Dog Park received the Bennett Sisters Award for 2023. The award is named for Wahoo’s Laudenschlager sisters, who were known as the Bennett Sisters while performing on CBS radio.

The dog park opened last August and has been busy ever since. The place to be for canines and their companions to run, jump, play and exercise was named after longtime local veterinarian and unique character Dr. John Little.

Saunders County Lost Pets unleashed the concept, but local individuals, organizations and businesses got on board to make it a reality. Linda Little, daughter of Doc Little, donated money on behalf of her family to help the project reach its goal. She accepted the award on behalf of the dog park and volunteers.

Macel Hoppe Award

Macel Hoppe was an entrepreneur who was very active in the Chamber and gave to the community. The award given in her name was presented to Kate DeCoste for her involvement in the Wahoo Chamber as a board member and current vice president.

DeCoste’s efforts to revitalize the city’s holiday event helped make Christmas in Wahooville a great success that carried on the downtown lighting and parade tradition her grandmother, Betty Patzloff, shared with the community years ago.

She was also part of the committee that developed the new Chamber app.

Envision Wahoo Award

Mexican food moguls Jesus and Claudia Zaragoza have earned the Envision Wahoo Award, which is dedicated to all of those who see the value in keeping community heritage and business tradition alive in Wahoo.

The Zaragozas own and operate the popular Acapulco Mexican Grill in Wahoo, which outgrew its original location a few years ago and moved to its present site at 12th and Chestnut streets. They are in the process of renovating the former Acapulco location to turn it into JC’s Steakhouse, which will be opening soon featuring steaks and pasta.

The family business is also expanding outside of Wahoo. Jesus Zaragoza said they are opening two restaurants in Ashland in the next few months.

In addition to opening restaurants, the family also has purchased residential and commercial properties in the area and invested time and money to renovate them.

Citizen of the Year

The 2023 Citizen of the Year is hard to catch, unless you know his daily route, which finds him either walking dogs at Saunders County Lost Pets or delivering food to homebound senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program.

Steve Grieser is also the first person to volunteer to help whenever help is needed around the community.

Terry O’Brien Business of the Year

The winner of the Terry O’Brien Business of the Year award embodies a successful business that inspires local community development through leadership and growth. It was named for Terry O’Brien, who was an amazing promoter of Wahoo business and economic growth.

Katie Harmon founded Rivalry Apparel in 2018. Two years later, after renovating a downtown building, the business opened an interactive storefront.

With a unique business model that utilizes the talents of students from Wahoo Public and Bishop Neumann high schools, Rivalry hires from both schools and gives back a portion of their profits to each school.