CHADRON – A team of Rural Business Leadership Initiative students who won a pitch contest and a grant for a civic improvement project is working with Chadron High School students. The team members hope to transform their vision of better wayfinding on C-Hill into a reality.

Team members include Chadron State College students Logan Parde of Ceresco.

Their goals include providing information to increase trail awareness and usage by the college community, community members and tourists.

Seven signs are being made from severe weather plywood and the signs will be covered with lacquer and water sealant. The funds for the project range from $2,297 to $2,497.

Stakeholders and beneficiaries include the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, CSC students, community members and Chadron High School.

The team members have consulted with Dr. Britt Helmbrecht, president of the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association, and coordinated the placement of the signs with the CSC maintenance department.

Business Associate Professor Dr. Cassandra Ritzen, co-coordinator of RBLI, said the students have taken the initiative to collaborate and connect with many different stakeholders in the community and throughout the CSC campus.

“It is an exciting time as this group of RBLI students begins to see their ideas, hard work, and collaboration move closer to actual community impact. This group has demonstrated the ability to craft and carry out a plan and move forward with action. The success of this group continues to expand the opportunities for current and future RBLI students,” Ritzen said.

Instructor and co-coordinator of RBLI, Dr. Caitlin Redden, said the students have worked hard on their project and it shows.

“We know the pitch contest for the grant money was difficult and winning was an accomplishment they should be proud of. Now, we get to watch the students bring their project to life. We are excited for all who will be able to reap the benefit of the time and work these students have put into the signage project,” Redden said.