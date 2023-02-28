CERESCO — The Village of Ceresco is accepting applications for a new library director. The applicant must be a certified librarian through the Nebraska Library Commission or must be willing to obtain the certification within two years of employment.

The position is part-time — about 20-25 hours per week — and the new hire would make between $14 and $18 dollars per hour. Applications can be obtained at the Ceresco Village Office, or applicants can apply at www.cerescone.com. The application deadline is Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m.