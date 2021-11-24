Cedar Bluffs schools offer grief counseling for student death

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.

A Facebook post from the superintendent, Harlan Ptomey, said the district was notified Nov. 24 of the death of Bobby Pittack, a freshman at Cedar Bluffs High School.

The school was open on Nov. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. and will also be open on Nov. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. for staff, students and parents to gather. The school’s crisis team also met to talk about other services they will provide to the district.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need,” Ptomey said in the statement.

Ptomey did not offer details about Pittack’s death.

Students, staff or parents who cannot make it to the school when counselors are available may contact Tommy Gerrish at tommy.gerrish@cbwildcats.org or Samantha Fitzgerald at samantha.fitzgerald@cbwildcats.org for more information.