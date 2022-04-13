 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Bluffs/Mead Golf opens up the season with two duals

OAKLAND- The Cedar Bluffs/Mead boys golf team has opened up the new season with a meet at Wisner-Pilger on March 31 and a quadrangular hosted by Oakland-Craig on April 5.

At the quadrangular on Tuesday, which featured Oakland-Craig, Pender, Wakefield along with Cedar Bluffs/Mead, the Wildcats finished second with a 206. Taking first place was Pender with a 187.

Hunter Griffis was the top golfer for the varsity team with a score of 45 which got him second place.

On the junior varsity side, the Wildcats won with a score of 219. Quinn Carritt paced the group by carding a 52.

The prior week at Wisner-Pilger, Cedar Bluffs/Mead was able to come away with their lowest team score of the year to date. The Wildcats came in under 200 with a 197 which tied them with the host the Gators.

Tye Dickes was the only medalist for Cedar Bluffs/Mead by shooting a 44.

The Wildcats traveled back to the Oakland Country Club for a dual on April 12. They took part in the Clarkson-Leigh Invite on April 13.

