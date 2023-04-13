CEDAR BLUFFS – On Sunday, April 16, prepare to fill up on all-you-can-eat pancakes at the pancake breakfast at the City Auditorium in Cedar Bluffs.

The proceeds will be used to help repair the stained glass windows at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu also includes eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and beverages like orange juice, milk and coffee.

Along with the breakfast foods, there will be a bake sale, a lucky chance drawing and a silent auction.

The price is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-10.