CRETE – The Bishop Neumann girls track and field team outdistanced 11 other schools to take the team title at the Doane Invitational indoor track meet at Doane University in Crete on March 17.

The Cavaliers brought home five first place finishes among the many medals earned at the meet.

“It was a good first meet of the season for us,” said Coach Tom Gerdes. “We had some good performances turned in from a number of our athletes.”

Bishop Neumann dominated the sprints and hurdles, with 1-2 finishes in the 400 meter dash and 60 meter hurdles.

Kinslee Bosak, a senior, also captured first in the 60 meter hurdles finals with a time of 9.93 seconds, an improvement of .9 of a second over her preliminary race win. Her sophomore sister Adalin Bosak was just steps behind, taking second place with a time of 10.12 seconds. The Cavaliers almost swept the top three, with teammate Lillie Lilly placing fourth with a time of 10.25.

Kinslee Bosak also crossed the tape first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.15 to win the event, with her teammate, Kerstyn Chapek, just .20 seconds behind to take second.

The Bosak sisters were also part of the first-place 1600 meter relay team, with also included Chapek and Adelyn Zwick. The quartet ran the relay in 4:33.50.

Chapek kept the first place finishes coming by winning the 60 meter dash finals in 8.05 seconds. She ran the exact same time in the preliminaries.

Another gold medal was earned for the Cavaliers by Kaysha Swartz, who won the shot put with a throw of 37-1. Jill Johnson added more points to the Cavalier total with a third place finish by throwing the shot 28.3.25.

The 3200 meter relay of Zwick, Jenna Sladky, Isabelle Zelazney and Grace Ryan took second with a time of 11:12.15.

Zwick brought home another medal in the 800 meter run, where she ran a 2:43.22 to earn fourth place.

Lilly captured fifth in the long jump with a 14-8 leap. Gerdes noted that the Cavaliers lost several of their best jumpers from last year, but they are rebuilding.

“Sophomore Bridget Whitney and senior Julia Ingwersen are our two most experienced jumpers returning, and even though neither placed at this meet they competed well and were both able to iron out a few things in their technique that should help them as we progress through the season,” he said.

In all, Gerdes said the meet was a great way to begin the 2023 track and field season.

“We also had a number of others that competed well and although some didn’t place, I was pleased with the effort that we put forth,” Gerdes said. “It was a good start and I’m confident that we’ll work hard to improve as the season progresses.”

Other Results:

60 m Dash – Finals: 7. Lillie Lilly, 8.63; Prelims: 1. Kerstyn Chapek, 8.05; 7. Lizzie Lilly, 8.60; 10. Ela Lanik, 8.66

200 m Dash – 7. Ela Lanik, 29.80; 9. Nicole Blum, 29.96

400 m Dash – 9. Nicole Blum, 1:09.68

800 m Run – 9. Grace Ryan, 2:52.09; 17. Bayleigh Cantrall, 2:59.29

1600 m Run – 7. Isabelle Zelazney, 6:38.64; 10. Jenna Sladky, 6:43.15

3200 m Run – 9. Brin Egr, 14:55.47; 11. Miley Reeves, 15:34.53; 13. Sofia Schoeneck, 16:06.31

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: 1. Kinslee Bosak, 10.02; 2. Adalin Bosak, 10.19; 6. Lizzie Lilly, 10.72

High Jump – 7. Bridget Whitney 4-10; 14. Julia Ingwersen, 4-4; 15. Sofia Schoeneck, 4-4

Long Jump – 15. Julia Ingwersen, 12-11; 23. Grace Ryan, 12-4

Triple Jump – 8. Julia Ingwersen, 29-8; 12. Bridget Whitney, 28-3.25; 14. Grace Ryan, 27-11.5

Shot Put – 10. Hannah Thulin, 29-0