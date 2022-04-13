Cavaliers battle less than ideal condition at Pines Valley

VALLEY- The Bishop Neumann boys golf team found themselves in the middle of a windstorm at the DC West Invite at Pines Valley Country Club in Valley on April 6. Despite this, the Cavaliers showed improvement and got tenth place overall with a team score of 407.

The lone medalist for Bishop Neumann at the meet was Steven Sladky in 6th place. He shot a 38 on the front nine and a 44 on the back nine to finish with an 82.

Coming through in second for Bishop Neumann was Jacob Sommerfeld who carded a 103. He had a very good first nine holes shooting a 48, but couldn’t keep that momentum going to the back nine where he shot a 55.

Carter Malina finished with a score of 110 while Camdin McGuigan was two strokes back with a 112. Rounding out the team score for the Cavaliers was Remington Musgrove with a 132.

After bad weather canceled Neumann’s triangular originally, the Cavaliers were able to make it up on March 28. They took second place between David City and Seward by shooting a 210. Winning were the Bluejays with a 180 and the Scouts were third with a 223.

Leading Neumann like he has done all season was Sladky who shot a 44. Four strokes back of Sladky was Sommerfeld with a 48.

McGuigan locked up the third position on the team by shooting a 55 and Malina was fifth with a 63. One stroke back of Malina was Musgrove who carded a 64.

This week the Cavaliers had a home dual with Lincoln Lutheran on April 12. They will be competing at the York Invite at the York Country Club at 9 a.m. on April 14.