WAHOO – He may be one of the youngest actors on the stage, but Tatum Nelson’s talent is that of someone who has been in theater for years.

Eighth-grader Tatum Nelson has the lead role of Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a musical being presented at Wahoo High School March 30 to April 2.

Leighton Ware, vocal music director at Wahoo High School and director of the musical, overheard Tatum singing one of the tunes from the musical and urged him to audition.

Yes, she was concerned about his age. But her worries were soon put to rest.

“He was the first student know all of his lines,” said Ware “He had every line memorized in two and a half weeks.”

Tatum said he has loved music all of his life, and is a big fan of musicals, especially “Shrek: The Musical.” The choir member and trombone player was a natural for the part of Quasimodo, the gentle, soft-spoken, shy soul whose only friends are the gargoyles of the cathedral.

The musical is based on Victor Hugo’s gothic novel, with songs from the popular Disney animated film and new songs written by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

The scene is 15th century Paris. Quasimodo is a misshapen bell-ringer at Notre Dame, held captive by the archdeacon, Dom Claude Frollo (played by Dawson Rafteseth).

Quasimodo escapes for a day to join the revelers during the Feast of Fools. But he is the victim of cruel treatment from the Parisians – everyone except Esmerelda. He is enthralled by her beauty and kindness, but there are others who are equally enamored with the gypsy woman. Their quest to win Esmerelda leads her people into danger, and Quasimodo is the only one who can ward off potential tragedy.

Even though the plot is set in the 1400s, it has connections to issues we face today like racism, classism and mistreatment of persons with disabilities. The audience will leave thinking “What makes a monster? What makes a man?” Ware said.

The selection of “Hunchback of Notre Dame” was a group effort, Ware said. She was assisted by WPS Instrumental Music Director Jason Smith, who serves as the musical director of the show. Logan Langholdt, the former vocal music instructor at WPS, also provided input into the decision.

“It’s based on the types of kids we have and the level of talent there is,” Ware said.

This is Ware’s first year at WPS. She grew up in Lincoln but went to school at Iowa State University. After teaching in Iowa for a year, she wanted to come back and be closer to her family. That’s what brought her to Wahoo.

The cast of “Hunchback” is big, with 50 actors and 20 crew members. That allows everyone who wants to be on stage or behind the scenes to do so, Ware said.

“We could feature all the kids who were interested rather than a smaller cast that has fewer kids on stage,” she said.

The lead roles include several students who had big parts in WPS’s 2022 production of “Addams Family Values.” Rafteseth played man-of-little-words “Lurch”. This year, he has had to learn many more lines in his role as the archdeacon.

Last year, Landon Spicka was “Gomez,” the patriarch of the Addams Family. This year, Spicka is bringing the part of Phoebus de Martin, another one of Esmerelda’s suitors, to life in “Hunchback.”

Marisol Marquez was hilarious as “Grandma” in “Addams Family Values,” but was nearly unrecognizable with her crazy wig and makeup. This year’s performance will show more of her true self as she puts her own spin on the part of “Esmerelda.”

Tatum was also in last year’s musical, but in the ensemble. So this is a big step up for the middle schooler. But he has risen to the occasion, according to Smith.

“His work ethic is impressive,” Smith said.

This is the first time someone who is not in high school has been given such a big part.

“We’ve used young performers before, but never in a main leading role,” said Smith, who has been involved in many musicals in his years at WPS.

With such a large cast, the crew of 20 has their hands full. Stage Manager Zoe Abramo oversees the props and scene changes.

A senior, Zoe has all the qualities a director could hope for in a stage manager, including being a self-starter.

“She takes charge without asking questions,” Ware said. “She gets things done.”

The crew has been busy building the elaborate set and preparing for lighting and sound cues.

Lighting will be important in telling the story, Ware said. There will be blackouts, and of red and blue will shine illuminate the set to portray emotion, she added.

There will even be some special effects “magic” employed by the crew, Ware hinted.

The students are taking part in every creative part of the production, Smith said.

“We will have students involved in all aspects of the program,” he said.

It is a challenging production for cast and crew alike.

“It is probably one of the hardest shows a high school can do,” Ware said.

Because the musical is so demanding, Ware extended the normal rehearsal schedule of eight weeks to 12 to give the students more time to get things down. The extra effort has paid off.

“They’ve exceeded my expectations in all that they’ve done,” Ware said.

The songs can be difficult for the young singers, but they have been diligently practicing to learn them.

“They’ve worked really hard to get it down and they are sounding really good,” Ware said.

The plot is also very intense, and the students must bring a high level of acting to the stage. When Ware gives them notes, they are received willingly.

“I give them instructions and they take it and run with it,” she said.

The intensity of the show can cause some stress at times, but Ware has found ways to ease the tension. One day at rehearsal, she had the cast sing all of the songs with a country “twang.”

“We had fun with that,” she said.

But when the country music session was over, the students went back to work.

“They are able to flip a switch and their character comes out,” Ware said.

Ware learns more about her students as she watches them on stage.

“It’s fun to see all their personalities shine,” she said.

The musical will be presented at the Wahoo High School Performance Learning Center on March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NE21255 for $10 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets at the door will cost $14.

The audience will become very involved as the plot unfolds. Ware said. By the end of the performance, they will have decided who should win Esmerelda’s heart.

“The audience can pick who they root for,” she added.