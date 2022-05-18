BVH presents next steps in RC facilities process

RAYMOND – When the Raymond Central Board of Education chose BVH Architecture to help determine the future of the school district’s facilities, they hired the firm in large part for its ability to connect with staff, community members and for its experience with other consolidated districts.

Two months later, the pre-planning process is underway, and BVH’s representatives are eyeing a November decision from the board on whether it will pursue a consolidated format – with all of its buildings located on the central middle school and high school campus - or if it will renovate its existing elementary schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso to accommodate expected enrollment growth.

BVH Principal Architect Cleve Reeves spoke to the board at its most recent meeting on May 12 and detailed the next steps in the firm’s pre-bond planning process.

The first step – staff engagement – has already begun, Reeves said, in the form of a “heat mapping” exercise where staff members could label certain areas of Raymond Central’s facilities with one of three colors: green for good, red for bad and yellow for average.

“That’s where we find where all of the issues are that are affecting teaching and learning right now,” Reeves said. “It allows all staff to engage in that process.”

He said the exercise was conducted at all three Raymond Central schools, and staff gave him a “laundry list” of issues beyond the heat mapping exercise.

Reeves said BVH will review the staff feedback in May and June and examine the problem areas themselves to determine the issues facing each building.

Through the rest of the summer, BVH will conduct data analysis, and will corroborate the data that was provided to the district in a building project feasibility study late in 2021.

The community engagement portion of the process will begin in August, Reeves said, as school gets back into session. He said the methods by which BVH will engage with Raymond Central stakeholders is yet to be determined, but the board of education has previously met with a patron committee of district parents and area residents.

“Everyone’s going to have a chance to have their voice be heard and for us to gain the insight of their perspectives through this whole process,” Reeves said. “So we should be hearing and understanding them every step of the way as we go.”

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said BVH’s timeline will be sent to the patron committee to give context for the current stage in the process.

“It will help them see that I don’t have the answers to all (of their) questions,” Johnson said. “But throughout this process, we’re going to attempt to answer all those questions.”

Reeves said BVH is targeting a November decision from the board on how it would like to move forward with a building project. A community vote could be held as soon as 60 days following the board’s decision at that meeting.

