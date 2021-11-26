Bruno family receives grand prize boat in Take ’em Fishing program

“We want our daughters to enjoy the outdoors as much as we do, and with this boat, we now can create new memories,” Mitch said.

Simply taking someone fishing for the first time can lead to a lifetime of outdoor enjoyment, said Tim McCoy, Nebraska Game and Parks director.

“Most of us learned to fish because someone asked us and took us fishing with them.” McCoy said. “By participating in Take ’em Fishing, people across Nebraska are sharing new fishing experiences with their friends and family. We thank our sponsors and those who participated, and we encourage everyone to invite someone new fishing and be rewarded by the excitement and joy of someone catching their first fish!”

Brian Caughron, group sales manager for the Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops Boat Center at the La Vista store, said his team is proud to support the program and present the grand prize boat.

“Programs like Take ’em Fishing are making a real difference in the lives of Nebraskans across the state, and we are proud and honored to be part of that effort,” Caughron said. “Seeing the looks on families’ faces — and knowing they have a lifetime of outdoor memories ahead of them — is meaningful for everyone on our team.”

In addition to the boat, more prizes were donated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation, Heartland DSC, Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops, and others.