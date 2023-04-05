WAHOO – Every year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission selects 70 tourism destinations and businesses throughout the state for the Nebraska Passport program. This year, Branding Iron Café in Wahoo was chosen.

“I was really excited about it,” said owner Lee Maly when she learned of the honor.

The passport booklets were mailed out last week, in preparation for the program’s May 1 start date.

The passport program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses.

This year’s passport will feature 70 attractions and 10 themed categories. Fifty-six communities are represented. Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and collect the stamps.

“It continues to be an extremely popular way for Nebraskans to see the state. Also, we see more out-of-staters coming in,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director.

Maly learned about the program two years ago from a customer. She applied last year and didn’t make the cut, although she was told she was “close” and should definitely apply again.

The second time was the charm for Maly, who opened Branding Iron Café in late 2019. Formerly known as the Stockyard Café, it is located just a stone’s throw from the Wahoo Sale Barn. The establishment had been feeding buyers, sellers and employees of the sale barn, along with the local community, for many years.

When then-owner Sheryl Weineke was looking to sell the business, she approached Maly, who didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Maly has over two decades of restaurant experience. For 17 years, she helped run the family business, Maly’s Landing, which closed when her husband retired. A culinary school graduate, she has also worked in food service for Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.

It has been nearly four years since Maly was handed the keys to the café. In that time, she has gradually made upgrades and has plans for more.

But the décor has changed little since Maly bought the eatery, and probably won’t be altered much in the future because that would take away the “step back in time” atmosphere and the cafe’s history.

“I really like the charm that it really is an old café and it’s not just a new café in an old building,” she said.

She also wanted to keep the atmosphere of the old Stockyard Café, but put her own spin on it as well.

“We kept with that old-timey feel,” she said.

The menu hasn’t changed much either, with big portions of breakfast and lunch dishes served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week.

“It’s classic diner/breakfast joint stuff,” Maly said.

Maly knows being in the Passport program means the place could get even more crowded than it already is.

“I’m looking forward to being really busy this summer with the Passport stuff,” she said.

Customers come from near and far to sample the down-home cuisine at Branding Iron Café, Maly said.

“It draws a lot of people from out of town,” she said.

That’s exactly the clientele Maly will see as the Passport Program begins May 1. Ricks said many people plan their summer travel plans around the passport program.

Program Coordinator Madison Johnson said 60,000 booklets were printed last year. Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be preordered at nebraskapassport.com.

“We’re looking forward to another heck of a year,” Ricks said.

For more information on the Nebraska Passport program, visit nebraskapassport.com.

(The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.)