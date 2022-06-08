BRAN ride to end in Wahoo

WAHOO – The annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, ends this weekend in Wahoo after taking riders through Nebraska’s Sandhills.

The week-long bike ride began in Alliance on Sunday, June 5 and will end in Wahoo on Saturday, June 11. Overnight stops were planned in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward and Shelby.

Theresa Klein, economic development director for Wahoo, said a local Scout troop will cook Wahoo Wieners for the riders as they finish the race. They will hand out maps to the riders and invite them to stay a while in Wahoo before they head home.

Communities benefit from hosting the cyclists during the trek across the state. For the cities and village along the route that welcome the BRAN riders, they are given scholarships for their youth, a plus for playing host to the event.

“The great thing is it’s wonderful for the communities where they stop,” Klein said.

The year’s BRAN theme is Nebraska – Best by Bicycle. The ride provided cyclists the opportunity to travel through the scenic Sandhills via Highway 2 on the paved shoulders. This route has been named one of the top 10 scenic routes in the U.S.

BRAN is celebrating its 40th year in 2022. Every year, over 600 participants ranging in age from 8 to 85 come from across the country to join in the ride.

Proceeds from the ride go toward scholarships for high school seniors in host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities or other postsecondary opportunities.

Information is available at the ride’s website, bran-inc.org.

