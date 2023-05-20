BRAINARD – The Brainard American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate 95 years this month, initially receiving its charter on May 24, 1928. The first officers were Ilva Novak, president; Charlotta Westley, vice president; Ludmila Hausner, secretary; Agnes Fiala, treasurer; Anna Bubak, historian; Clara Wright, chaplain and Amelia Pekarek, sergeant at arms.

The Auxiliary was formed as a service organization with the goal of supporting veterans and community, an objective that continues today.

Programs which the unit participates in are: co-sponsoring with the Legion a scholarship for an East Butler senior; sponsoring a Girls Stater; distributing poppies at Memorial Day; taking part in Memorial Day and Veterans Day services; donating to post prom, Easter, Halloween and Christmas events; supporting Pride and Performance Car Show and serving root beer floats during the show; distributing flags to kindergarteners and sending to veterans on Veterans Day; assisting the Legion with fundraising events and dinners; donating to state and national Auxiliary projects for the benefit of veterans.

Membership for 2023-24 is 52 members, which includes 45 senior, five junior and two permanent members.

The unit has two members with continuous membership of 80 or more years – Alyce Havlovic and Helen Zavodny.

Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Donna Steager, president and membership chairman.