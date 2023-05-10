Editor’s Note: Myranda Lihs is a senior at Wahoo High School. During the second semester, she participated in the school’s Career Exploration Opportunities (CEO) Program, where she was paired up with Wahoo Newspaper. Her project has been to write a story for the newspaper. She chose to write about one of her teachers, Kristal Brabec.

WAHOO — Being what you wanted to be when you grow up once you actually grow up isn’t very common. For Kristal Brabec, she knew she wanted to be a teacher after teaching an English lesson to her classmates in third grade. She grew up in Arapahoe, which is 30 miles south of Lexington. This is where she spent her K-12 school years. Brabec later went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she obtained her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

Her favorite thing to do on the weekend is play with her grandson, which is completely different from her favorite school subject: math. She mentioned that she enjoys any math except for calculus, which she said she is not very good at. Although she wanted to be just like most other teachers, she turned out to be a resource teacher. Brabec said that she ended up being a resource teacher because she saw kids struggling in school when she was a general education teacher and wanted to be able to help them.

A typical day for Brabec entails going to school and getting some work done before the kids in her room start arriving.

Throughout the day, Brabec helps kids, whether they come in for study hall or for a quiz or test.

From a first-hand perspective, she’s extremely good at her job.

She can juggle helping several students at once, which not many people could do.

After asking Brabec how many years she’s been teaching, she said in total she’s been teaching 32 years in total and about 22 years at Wahoo.

She was the only resource teacher in the school when she started at Wahoo Public. Recently she received an award called the “10/11 Golden Apple Award” sponsored by Doane University College of Education, which recognizes her hard work and dedication to her students.

Some things that Wahoo Public’s resource program has that not all schools have are study halls, and Wahoo Public is very inclusive. In Brabec’s words, “Wahoo does a great job with transitioning from high school to college or a job.” She also noted that other kids don’t single out resource kids, which is always a good thing.

Brabec said her favorite thing about being a resource teacher is seeing her students succeed. Not only does she enjoy seeing her students succeed, but she’s also the reason for that success, and all of us grown-up “chickens” are ready to leave the nest because of her commitment to us.