DAVID CITY – The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City will host an awards reception for its current juried exhibition entitled “The Farm Island Anthology” on Saturday, April 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition, which runs through July 9, is the result of a nationwide call to artists of all disciplines to create new artwork in response to a series of poems by freelance writer Penny Niemi.

Guest juror Molly Hobson Vaida, owner of the Landmark Gallery in Omaha, will present awards and cash prizes to some exhibitors at the Saturday reception. Some participating artists will be present as well as the author of the poetry, Penny Niemi.

The imagery by 37 artists comes together to begin to express what “farm islanders” internalize as their identity and way of life. Viewers of this exhibition partake in the experience of a visual presentation combined with the internalization of the poetry.

Penny Niemi summarizes the overarching theme as this, “The Farm Island story is America’s story. Farm Islands are the bedrock of American culture and values. It’s a story that small town folks already live, as well as one that will connect right-now city dwellers to both the Farm Island generation and to the new, independent pioneers who are slowly claiming their place growing organic crops, sheep/goats/beef, raising poultry and supplying fresh eggs, planting hops and vineyards, and staking their claim on family, non-corporate farms across America.”

The Tubac Arts Center in Tubac, Arizona, has partnered with Bone Creek Museum to issue the same call to artists in its local area. That exhibition runs April 7 to May 23,. The entire exhibition is available online at www.bonecreek.org.

Bone Creek Museum has promoted its mission to connect people to the land through art for more than a decade. The most notable artist in the permanent collection is David City native Dale Nichols, whose artworks form the heart of the collection. Through exhibitions and educational programming, the museum celebrates rural heritage and educates visitors of all ages about historic and current agrarian issues worldwide.

Support for this exhibition has been made possible in part by a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Bone Creek Museum is located at 575 E. Street, David City. Admission is free. The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday 10 to 4, Sunday 1 to 4, and open late Thursday until 6 p.m. www.bonecreek.org.