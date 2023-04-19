WAHOO – Bishop Neumann will present a new musical version of the classic tale “Alice in Wonderland” during three performances at the end of April.

On Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, the musical will be presented at 8 p.m., while the Sunday, April 30 matinee is set for 2 p.m. All performances are at the Wahoo High School Performance Learning Center (PLC). Tickets can be reserved online at bishopneumann.com. Tickets are $10 at the door.

When Director Beverly Bettendorf first presented the idea of doing this musical to the students at Bishop Neumann, they weren’t familiar with the original Lewis Carroll story. The version they knew was the darker tale told in Tim Burton’s 2010 movie.

With up-tempo songs and lively dancing, this version of “Alice” was made with young audiences in mind.

“Our version is very family-oriented, very family-friendly,” Bettendorf said.

Bettendorf needed several strong voices to fill in the cast. She found them in Julia Ingwersen (Alice), Hannah Thulin (Mad Hatter), Joe Haberman (Caterpillar), Jack Wyllie (Mock Turtle), Jordan Heimstra (White Rabbit), Kendal Vculek (Tweedle Dee), Anthony Kavan (Tweedle Dum), Veronica Fritsch (Queen of Hearts) and Halle Dart (Cheshire Cat).

Bettendorf is assisted by a group of talented students and adults to direct the show. She enlisted the help of Emily Nakayama after seeing her lead children’s musical story time at the Wahoo Public Library. A music educator, Nakayama has helped the Bishop Neumann students develop their voices.

“You don’t run across people very often with (her) skill set,” said Bettendorf. “It’s rare, especially in Wahoo.”

“Col.” Dan Benes stepped in to be the assistant director after Father Ben Rynearson was reassigned to a different school in the diocese. Benes had been building sets for several years, so he was comfortable on and off the stage.

Bishop Neumann senior Leah Hurley wears many hats as the student director and stage manager (see sidebar).

The school alternates doing a musical one year and a play the other year. But they have followed up last year’s “Disney’s High School Musical” with another musical in order to even things out for the seniors, according to Bettendorf.

This year’s seniors missed out on doing a musical in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Bishop Neumann was set to do the play “Anne of Green Gables.” But the school, along with all of the others in the area, closed down in March of that year, and the play was canceled.

Because they still had many of the costumes and props and had purchased the rights to the play, Bishop Neumann put on “Anne of Green Gables” in 2021, rather than a musical as would have been scheduled if not for the pandemic.

In 2022, they were back to musicals and did “Disney’s High School Musical.”

However, if they had done another play this year, the seniors would have only had the opportunity to be in one musical during their four years in high school, Bettendorf said.

One of the reasons the school does a play every other year is because musicals cost a lot of money to present – as much as $10,000 – according to Bettendorf.

With a smaller budget, Bettendorf couldn’t afford to hire a choreographer. Instead, she, Nakayama and three students (Lizzie Lilly, Kaylee Sabatka and Petra Augusta) collaborated on the choreography.

Along with working as assistant director, Benes is working on building the set with Mike Erlacher, another familiar face around the prop shop. They have built 16-foot high papier mache trees and modified a mushroom to roll across the stage.

Benes’ son, Daniel, is in charge of the digital backdrop, where a projector will project images onto a large screen. He is creating all but one image himself, Bettendorf said.

The students auditioned in January and have been rehearsing since February in the school gym. They will transition to the PLC just four days before the debut performance.

Bettendorf said her aim is to not only put on a great show for the audience, but to give the students an experience they will remember for many years.

“My goal is to give them a little park of love of theater that they can take with them the rest of their lives,” she said.