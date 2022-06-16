Bicycle ride to Colon raises awareness of lifesaving colon cancer screening

VALLEY – On Sunday, June 19, hundreds of bicyclists, including colon cancer survivors and their families, will ride from Valley to Colon, Neb. during the annual Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force Rollin’ to Colon event.

“Each year, Rollin’ to Colon honors colorectal cancer survivors, provides a chance to remember those we have lost, and brings invaluable awareness of the fight against colorectal cancer,” said Lena Beeson, a colon cancer survivor and the event director for Rollin’ to Colon. “While we all share the collective goal of awareness, everyone has a unique motivation to join the ride. For me, Rollin’ to Colon is a celebration of survival. I completed my first ride during treatment in 2015. I’ve ridden every year since, with my family and friends by my side and a pair of red lips on the front of my bike as I kiss cancer goodbye.”

Participants can join Rollin’ to Colon in person or virtually. Riders can go 53 miles from Valley to Colon and back or select a shorter ride of 10, 20 or 30 miles. There also is a children’s option. The event will start and end at Douglas County West High School, located at 401 S. Pine St. in Valley.

“We know that colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are higher in Nebraska when compared to overall U.S. rates. Rallying around this important cause and riding in the fresh air is a wonderful way to spend Father’s Day weekend with your family,” Beeson said.

Participants are encouraged to share their ride on social media and use the hashtag #2022RollintoColon.

All proceeds from the event stay in Nebraska to bring awareness to colon cancer prevention and early detection through multiple screening options. Colon cancer survivors are invited to participate in Rollin’ to Colon for free.

For more information, visit http://www.rollintocolon.org/.

The Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of lives saved from colon cancer through education, early detection and prevention. For more than 20 years, health organizations, businesses, colon cancer survivors and volunteers throughout the community have been engaged in the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force’s comprehensive effort to get the community talking about colon cancer and to provide free colon cancer screenings and resources.