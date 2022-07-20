Barnes sentenced to life in prison without parole

WAHOO – After the verdict was read, the courtroom was quiet, the silence punctuated only by the occasional sniffle as emotions seeped out for family members of Kayla Matulka.

Kolton Barnes, 27, was sentenced Monday, July 18, by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin to life in prison without parole for first degree murder of his fiancé just over two years ago. Matulka was found dead on July 15, 2020 in the Malmo home she had just moved into with Barnes and her two children.

Matulka was discovered by her 11-year-old son Jayden, who ran to a neighbor to get help. She had been stabbed 24 times from her neck to her thighs and she had been strangled.

Jayden and his sister, 6-year-old Kinsley, had been sleeping in the house when the murder occurred.

The children were in court when the verdict was read, along with about 20 members of the Matulka extended family. Tammy Matulka, Kayla’s mother, was also there. She had been to every hearing and attended every minute of the trial, which took place in mid-April and early May. A jury found Barnes guilty of all counts.

Before the sentence was announced, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen spoke for the prosecution. Allen said the presentence investigation showed Barnes still minimizes and rationalizes his behavior on the night of the murder.

“It appears the defendant continues down a path of victim-blaming,” she said.

During the trial, Barnes testified that Matulka had attacked him with a knife and had killed his dog, Diesel. He said Matulka hit him and he blacked out.

The prosecution countered that Barnes beat, stabbed and strangled Matulka and then “methodically” got rid of evidence.

“All of these things are contrary to what self-defense case would be,” Allen said.

The prosecution said Barnes has not shown remorse for his actions.

“The only redeeming quality that Mr. Barnes has is he didn’t harm those kids that night,” Allen said.

Allen also said Jayden’s life has been altered by finding his deceased mother.

“The vision of his mom lying there is going to be etched in his mind forever,” she said.

Barnes’ attorney, Matt McDonald of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, acknowledged that under Nebraska state law, Barnes would be sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first degree murder. But he asked the judge to consider a sentence “on the lower end of the scale” for the other charges, which he said were due to alcohol use.

When the judge asked Barnes if he wanted to speak, he said, “I understand it all. I’m not going to waste your time.”

Marroquin said she considered Barnes’ age, the presentence investigation, the nature of the crime and the relevant statutory factors when determining the sentence.

“It is clearly troubling to the court the lack of accountability and remorse observed by the court during the proceedings,” Marroquin said.

The judge called the crime an “atrocity” that was violent and brutal.

Marroquin said she read the letters sent to her from Matulka’s family members stating the devastating consequences the murder has had on them, especially her two children.

“I too believe the situation will forever affect the family,” the judge said.

After pronouncing the sentence of life in prison, Marroquin said, “A lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crimes and would promote disrespect for the law.”

Marroquin also sentenced Barnes to 40 to 50 years each for two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. Additional years of incarceration were also tacked on for animal cruelty (two to three years), child abuse (one year each for two counts) and tampering with evidence (one to two years).

All sentences are to be carried out consecutively, Marroquin said.

Barnes was given credit for 733 days of time served toward one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

After the trial, Barnes was immediately remanded to Saunders County Corrections and transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

McDonald said Barnes plans to file an appeal.

