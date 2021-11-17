 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bacon to visit Wahoo
0 comments

Bacon to visit Wahoo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – Rep. Don Bacon will visit Wahoo for an informal meet and greet on Monday, Nov. 22.

Saunders County was recently moved into Bacon’s territory through redistricting. Bacon represents Nebraska’s Second District in Congress as a U.S. Representative. Previously, Saunders County was located in District 1, which is represented by Jeff Fortenberry.

The meeting with Bacon will take place at Saunders County Museum in Wahoo from 1 to 2 p.m.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police chief resigns
Wahoo

Police chief resigns

WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.

Original drawing comes to Wahoo
Wahoo

Original drawing comes to Wahoo

  • Updated

WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons…

Changes at intersection underway
Wahoo

Changes at intersection underway

WAHOO - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Roads began reconfiguring the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 as temporary measure…

Wahoo

Ehrlich files appearl

WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics