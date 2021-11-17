Bacon to visit Wahoo

WAHOO – Rep. Don Bacon will visit Wahoo for an informal meet and greet on Monday, Nov. 22.
Saunders County was recently moved into Bacon’s territory through redistricting. Bacon represents Nebraska’s Second District in Congress as a U.S. Representative. Previously, Saunders County was located in District 1, which is represented by Jeff Fortenberry.
The meeting with Bacon will take place at Saunders County Museum in Wahoo from 1 to 2 p.m.
Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.