Attack adds time to sentence

WAHOO – A Fremont man in custody at Saunders County Jail has been sentenced for attacking four corrections officers.

Deputy Saunders County Attorney Jonathan Frazer said Derek Lee of Omaha was sentenced by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin to a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years in jail for assault by a confined person and another 60 days in jail for criminal mischief.

The incident took place on March 26, 2022 at Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. Frazer said Lee assaulted four officers. Although there were no serious injuries, Frazer called it “a pretty serious incident.”

The State of Nebraska does not define corrections officers as certified peace officers, like law enforcement officers. For that reason, Lee could not be charged with assaulting a peace officer. Instead, he was charged with assault by a confined person, according to Frazer.

The criminal mischief charge stems from damage to a water fixture at the jail, Frazer added.

Frazer said a plea agreement was worked out with Lee, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of assault and criminal mischief.

