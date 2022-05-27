Ashland native Anderson returns home to take helm at SAC Museum

ASHLAND – For 167 days of his life, Clay Anderson floated far above the Earth.

But it’s his hometown of Ashland that Nebraska’s only astronaut has always gravitated toward.

Nearly a decade after his retirement from NASA, where he spent 30 years, including the last 15 as an astronaut, Anderson, 63, has landed the position of president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. The museum sits near his hometown along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.

For Anderson, the opportunity to return home and be near family yet continue to work in a space-related field has proved to be a great draw. Anderson began his tenure early this month.

“I’m just very excited,” he said in an interview. “There are special people here. There are dedicated, hardworking and amazing people that helped raise me … and made me the man I’ve become. It’s time for me to come home and give back.”

Anderson succeeds Jeffrey Cannon, who had led the museum since 2018 but stepped down because of health reasons.

Anderson has been teaching intro to aerospace engineering to first-year students at Iowa State University. Since retiring from NASA in 2013, he has been making public appearances and has written five books, including a memoir and three books for children about space.

As leader of the SAC Museum, Anderson hopes to continue the museum’s mission of educating, entertaining and inspiring anyone who comes through the doors. The museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2023.

“It’s a special museum in a part of Nebraska that’s truly special to me,” he said. “I just think it’s become a gem of the Midwest, and I want to take it into the future.”

Gary Gates, chair of the museum’s board of directors, noted that one of the museum’s exhibits is a celebration of Anderson’s space exploration.

“We are very excited to have Clay’s visionary skill set at the helm of the organization,” he said in a prepared statement.

Anderson envisions that he and the museum’s staff of about 30 employees will implement more interactivity that “can bring the museum even to bigger life.”

“That’s a passion of mine,” he said. “Educating people is a passion that I have. We need to continue that and carry it into the future for the next 25 years.”

Anderson’s future for himself crystallized on Christmas Eve 1968 when he was 9 years old. On that day, his parents roused him and his two siblings so they all could watch TV coverage of the Apollo 8 crew orbiting the moon. It was the first time humans had ever reached the moon.

“My mom would tell you that I was 6 years old and we would discuss me becoming an astronaut,” he said. “It probably didn’t become something that I thought was a reality until I was able to secure a summer internship in 1981 at the Johnson Space Center.”

That internship kick-started his NASA career. For the first 15 years, the Hastings College and Iowa State University alum worked as an aerospace engineer and then in management at the space center in Houston. In 1998, NASA selected Anderson to become an astronaut.

Anderson’s 15 years as an astronaut include flying on two space shuttle missions and six spacewalks that totaled 38 hours and 28 minutes. Anderson describes being able to spacewalk as “the ultimate” milestone.

In fact, it was his first spacewalk that Anderson remembers most from his career. Occurring during a trip to the International Space Station, Anderson said, his first spacewalk lasted seven hours and 41 minutes. One of the challenges was navigating a language barrier with a Russian cosmonaut. Despite that, Anderson and his colleague completed the spacewalk with no errors.

Crediting the training, equipment and support provided to him, Anderson said, “The idea is to be so prepared that if anything happens, we’re able to overcome it.”

Anderson said he would have liked to fly into space more. But with the end of the space shuttle program in 2011, that opportunity no longer was available to him.

With the rise of commercial space flights, Anderson thinks the world is on the precipice of a historic era as he equated the first flights from companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to the Wright Brothers’ pioneering aviation achievement in 1903.

Anderson envisions commercial space flights being able to “bring that experience that I had as a NASA astronaut and hopefully provide it for people just like airplane travel.”

“Now we’ve got a ways to go,” Anderson said. “But I’m excited for the possibilities. I’m excited that people in Nebraska may one day have the chance to see the Earth as I saw it. I think they’ll find it, like I did, to be incredible.”

In the meantime, Anderson said, he’s looking forward to working with the museum’s “very, very dedicated” employees and meeting museum visitors.

“I’m very proud to be Nebraska’s astronaut,” he said. “I truly believe in what Nebraska stands for. Being back to help move this museum from its current spot to the future brings me great pride. I look forward to receiving support from folks all across Nebraska and the Midwest. I look forward to meeting every single one of them.”