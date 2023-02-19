LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting applications for its biggest youth outreach event – the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). NAYI brings together hundreds of high school juniors and seniors for one week every year to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with ag leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture.

NAYI will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus July 10 to 14. Applications for NAYI are available at www.nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Students selected to attend NAYI do so free of charge due to generous donations from numerous agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending have until April 15, to apply. This year’s theme is “For the Future.”

“NAYI is a long-standing tradition in Nebraska agriculture and a one-of-a-kind opportunity for high school students to connect with peers from around the state,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “This week-long event is a creative and fun way for a new generation of ag enthusiasts to learn more about Nebraska agriculture and the many careers available in the industry. If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in learning about agriculture, be sure to encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15 deadline.”

NAYI is in its 52nd year, making it the longest running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation. Approximately 200 students attend every year. NAYI features motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues, career development, networking opportunities, leadership activities, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a dance.

NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth.