Annual mud volleyball tournament set for this weekend

PRAGUE – The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball tournament in 2020, and placed limitations on the annual event last year.

The restrictions are gone, but the lingering effects of the pandemic remain, as the number of teams that have registered for the July 10 event is lower than compared to pre-COVID years.

“We’ve been really fighting to get back after COVID,” said Jeremy Stanislav, one of the founders of the fundraiser for breast cancer.

The age group you normally see sign up for mud volleyball tournaments like this is young, in their 20s and 30s. This is also an age group that will look to fill in the gap with another event when something is canceled or cut back. Then it’s hard to get them back, Stanislav said.

Pink Bandana is the organization formed by Stanislav and others to organize the annual event. The organization caps the registration at 256 teams, which is the most they can handle with eight courts.

There are 136 signed up this year, Stanislav said, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a lot of fun to be had during this high-energy event that has been held in Prague since 2011.

Stanislav coordinated the first mud volleyball tournament to raise money for breast cancer in 2008 with his brother, Justin. He was inspired to start the event after playing in a mud volleyball tournament in Adams.

“It was so much fun,” he said.

They chose breast cancer as the cause because their grandmother had been diagnosed with the disease. From the start, the goal was to raise support and awareness for young women in Nebraska, age 40 and under, who are battling breast cancer.

A native of Prague, Stanislav wanted the tournament to be in his hometown, but there wasn’t an available spot. So they traveled a few miles away to the tiny unincorporated village of Abie. Abie’s Place Diner hosted the tournament for the first three years.

In the first year, they expected 14 teams and were shocked when 37 signed up. The event really took off, with the number of teams nearly doubled the next year. By 2010 there were almost 100 teams in the pits.

The number of spectators expanded each year as well, and soon they had outgrown Abie’s Place.

By then the school in Prague had closed after merging with East Butler Public Schools. The area where the football field and parking lot were located, just off of Highway 79, was a perfect location.

“We saw an opportunity to have it where I originally wanted,” Stanislav said.

After relocating to Prague, the tournament continued to grow. With the ability to dig eight mud pits, they capped the number of teams at 256 for the all-day event.

For several years, they were at full capacity for the teams. And the crowds that came with the players were large.

“We had as many as 3,000 people at the event,” said Stanislav.

Even with the smaller number of teams, they still expect about 1,500 visitors to arrive in Prague on Saturday.

The location in Prague also allows for a limited number of visitors to stay overnight in campers or tents on the grounds. Last year, COVID restrictions eliminated the camping option, but it is back this year, Stanislav said.

“It’s just a hangout, festival feel,” Stanislav said.

The event kicks off with the presentation of monetary gifts to breast cancer patients. This year, Chantel Brown and Danielle Alferink will receive $10,000 grants from Pink Bandana.

Brown is a 36-year-old resident of Omaha. She was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She endured chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a mastectomy and other surgeries.

Her motto throughout the ordeal has been “One day at a time,” as she deals with cancer, the pandemic and an eight-year-old. She went back to work in the hospitality industry one year after her diagnosis and in her spare time, she volunteers at Lydia House.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alferink was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in March 2021, also during the pandemic. She is the mother of three young children, works full-time in a group home for developmentally disabled adults and attends nursing school.

Alferink put nursing school on hold as she focused on treatment, which so far has included chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, along with other surgeries and procedures. She still has to complete radiation therapy before her treatment is complete.

Each year, Pink Bandana also awards a $4,000 scholarship to a full-time student attending a two- or four-year college that has a guardian or biological parent who has been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last five years.

Stanislav said the organization gave out one scholarship and three $10,000 gifts to cancer patients in 2020, even though there was no mud volleyball tournament that year. As a result, funds have been tight and they may have to limit the recipients next year to one to get back on track.

“We emptied out all our coffers and seed money,” he said.

Along with the volleyball players and spectators, over 100 volunteers will be on site on Saturday to help run the event. Stanislav said they recruit people to help with parking, pick up trash, take money at the gates, monitor the mud pits, and man the first aid station, along with other tasks.

The 11 members of the Pink Bandana board of directors are among the volunteers. They work all year to plan the event.

“We’re all volunteers doing stuff on our own time,” Stanislav said.

Stanislav and his brother were part of the original board of directors. Justin Stanislav has since left the organization, but Jeremy Stanislav remains.

“It’s my baby and I just stick with it,” he said.

Over the years, the event became more than just a good time. Stanislav said they saw how their gifts affected the cancer patients and scholarship recipients, and knew they wanted to continue to help.

“The event became more of a cause,” he added.

Pink Bandana accepts donations throughout the year. Contact the organization at mudvb@pinkbandana.org or call 402-679-1281.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.