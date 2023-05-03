WAHOO – As of June 1, all-terrain and utility-type vehicles will be allowed on streets in the city of Wahoo from sunrise to sunset.

The Wahoo City Council approved the final reading of Ordinance 2429 to allow licensed drivers to drive all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on city streets.

Wahoo’s current ordinances allow riding ATVs or UTVs in city limits, but under very limited circumstances that include during parades, for snow removal or in a public emergency and by city employees or contractors hired by the city for use on behalf of the city only. Drivers must be 18 years old or older and wear helmets and seat belts.

The new ordinance takes effect June 1. The vehicles must be inspected by the Wahoo Police Department and a $100 annual fee must be paid to city hall before they can be registered.

By state statute, an ATV is an off-highway vehicle, 50 inches wide or less, weighing at or under 1,200 pounds with three or more wheels. A UTV is up to 74 inches wide and 180 inches long, weighs 2,000 pounds or less and has four wheels. There are also restrictions on modifications or retrofitting of ATVs and UTVs.

The city ordinance follows the state statute closely. A city council or village board cannot pass an ordinance that is less restrictive than the state statute, but they may include stricter provisions if they so choose.

Some of the state regulations include a limit of 30 miles per hour or the posted speed limit, whichever is less, and the driver must have a Class O operator’s license and liability insurance. The number of riders is limited to the maximum recommended by the manufacturer.

Each ATV or UTV must have operating brakes, mufflers, headlights, taillights and brake lights and a safety flag, among other regulations.

The council had initially proposed banning ATVs and UTVs from certain streets for safety reasons. But after further review, the council decided to stay with the state statutes, which bans these vehicles from controlled-access highways with more than two marked traffic lanes. That does not pertain to streets in Wahoo city limits, City Administrator Melissa Harrell said.

All ATV and UTV drivers must follow all traffic rules and must follow specific directions for crossing highways that are listed in the ordinance and will be included in a pamphlet that city staff is working on. The pamphlet will be presented to the council at the May 11 meeting.

The council first began discussing the issue in February. At that time, golf carts were also included in the conversation, but they will be addressed separately from ATVs and UTVs.

Golf carts are defined as four-wheeled, low-speed vehicles that travel no more than 24 miles per hour on a paved level surface. They can weigh up to 3,000 pounds and must comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards. They can also have three wheels.

The council also passed on final reading Ordinance 2434 to add “games of skill” to the city statutes requiring permits and occupational tax collection for mechanical amusement devices.

City Clerk Christina Fasel said the city staff dug into the current ordinances to determine what, if any, city statutes exist regarding mechanical amusement devices. They found an ordinance from 1982 that includes pool tables and pinball machines.

But new state statutes have been updated to include games of skill in the list. The state defines mechanical amusement devices as any machine that requires the insertion of money, currency, credit card or substitute to be used as a game, contest or for amusement. The list can include, but is not limited to, pool tables, pinball machines, automatic musical devices, shuffleboard, bowling games, game and draw lotteries and electronic video games of skill.

Fasel said the city staff has been researching where these types of games are being used in Wahoo and will send a letter to local establishments notifying them of the ordinance change and the permit deadline of May 31.

The council also accepted the annual Tax Increment Financing (TIF) summary report. Harrell reported that two of the city’s TIF projects were completed in 2022 – Chestnut Townhome on 20th and Maple streets and Rock Creek Fur at 3214 Ponderosa.

There are six active TIF projects, which are all commercial projects, Harrell said. The Wahoo Locker TIF project will be paid off in 2023, and the property will return to the tax rolls.