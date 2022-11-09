Albrecht wins county board race

WAHOO – Frank Albrecht has survived a challenge from Don Divis to retain his seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial election results.

Albrecht received 648 votes in District 7, while 308 voters cast their votes for Divis.

District 7 was the only district of the four up for election that had a race with more than one candidate.

Incumbent David Lutton was re-elected in District 1 with 1,027 votes. There were 25 votes cast for write-ins.

Newcomer Bill Reece will represent District 3 after winning the election with 956 votes. Incumbent Craig Breunig chose not to run for re-election. Write-ins received seven votes.

In District 5, John Smaus will retain his position. He earned 1,182 votes. There were eight votes for write-ins.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.