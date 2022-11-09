Airboat builder granted zoning change amid complaints

WANN – The unincorporated community of Wann, Nebraska, has just one commercial business, and a few of its neighbors have a bone to pick.

They allege that Nir Levin, who has owned and operated Nirbuilt Airboats since 1999, runs his under-construction airboats at high rpm’s for extended periods of time, disturbing the peace in the town of about 100.

“Inside, you can’t hear the TV,” said Tim Croshaw, who lives on Wann’s south end.

But the question before the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 was whether to accept a zoning change application for Levin’s lot on Wann’s western boundary from residential to industrial zoning. If granted the zoning change, Levin would then be able to apply for a conditional use permit to run Nirbuilt Airboats on the property legally. The supervisors would be able to determine the conditions of the permit.

The entirety of Wann – along with the county’s other unincorporated communities – is zoned residential. The Saunders County Planning Commission had previously voted unanimously to approve the change-of-zone application.

Levin already owns a parcel on Wann’s north end, which is where he lives and has long tested the airboats.

“We run, on average, one boat a month for 15 to 20 minutes at 3,500 rpm,” Levin said.

In 2019, he acquired a long, narrow parcel – which is separated from his north property by Wann’s Main Street – that runs from north to south on land that was once railroad right-of-way. The lot has two existing buildings: a large Quonset hut and an abandoned grain elevator.

Once Levin owned that land – which is about two-thirds of Wann’s length from north to south – in his possession, he began testing airboats on the property’s south end, where fewer trees stand in the way to muffle the noise. Neighbors say the volume increased exponentially from when Levin would test the boats on the north property.

Levin’s lawyer, Jovan Lausterer, said the complaints prompted the process of acquiring a conditional use permit.

“There are some concerns with respect to the specific use of the property,” Lausterer said. “Those issues, as we discussed in the planning commission meeting, will be addressed in the next phase of this, which is the conditional use permit process.”

Levin said it makes sense that the volume seemed louder when he tested the boats on the south end, and he says he moved operations back up to the north end of the property once people complained. When he’s not running the airboats outside, he said he works inside of the insulated Quonset hut.

“I aim to get along,” Levin said. “I’m willing to do (some) changing to make the people that are complaining be happy with what we’re doing.”

The majority of people complaining, he said, are new residents who have moved to Wann from bigger cities like Omaha.

“They’re the only ones that are against my business,” he said. “Everybody in town absolutely supports my business.”

Included in Levin’s zoning change application were letters from two nearby residents who said Levin’s noise is not excessive and that he runs the airboats at acceptable hours. One letter, from Julia Riecken, said that the airboat noise does not disturb her, even on days when she works from home.

“I am still able to have a conversation on the phone or talk with my kids without any noise affecting us,” Riecken’s letter reads.

Levin and Lausterer said two Nebraska Game and Parks game wardens performed decibel readings while Levin tested his airboats.

“(The first reading) shows that it’s not nearing any kind of unacceptable decibel reading, based on that result,” Lausterer said.

He said he does not have the results of the second reading, but he says he has been told that the decibel levels were lower than in the first reading.

Tim Croshaw says he thinks the decibel readings were wrong. When Levin tested his boats on the south end of the long parcel, Croshaw said he couldn’t have conversations inside his house.

Croshaw’s wife, Antonette Schneckenberger, said she and Croshaw built a house in Wann in 1998, before Levin started his operation. Her mom lives next door, she said, and has lived there for over 30 years.

Schneckenberger said she has a petition signed by six Wann property owners asking the county to not grant the zoning change to Levin’s property.

“Why? Because nobody should have to listen to airboats running right in front of our house, or even in an entire small town like Wann, on dry land,” Schneckenberger said. “We, all of us in Wann, have the right to enjoy the peace and quiet of living in the country.”

Tasha Gowin, who moved to Wann several years ago from Omaha, read to the board a letter from her lawyer, whom Gowin said was unable to attend the hearing due to illness. The letter said if the land was rezoned as industrial, it would be an instance of “unconstitutional spot zoning.” It went on to read that “this rezoning application serves the interests of the landowner only.”

And Mike Wilson, who said he lives 1,400 feet southwest of the Quonset hut on Levin’s property, can still hear what he called a “disturbing” amount of noise.

Supervisor Frank Albrecht of Valparaiso was sympathetic to the residents who were unhappy with Levin’s operation. He suggested and made a motion that the board should send representatives, specifically Wann’s supervisor John Zaugg, to visit the property to gather more information about the conflict.

The motion resulted in a 3-3 tie, with Zaugg, Albrecht and Tom Hrdlicka voting yes. Supervisors Craig Breunig, Scott Sukstorf and John Smaus voted no. Board chair David Lutton was absent.

“I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves,” Smaus said. “We’re looking at the conditional use side of it, not the zoning side of it, which is all we (should be looking at) today.”

Smaus said that when the board is considering an application from Levin for a conditional use permit, the board will be able to dictate where and when Levin tests his airboats. He also said he was concerned that if the board voted against the zoning change, a long-running small business could have to shut down.

The board later voted on a motion to approve the change of zone from residential to industrial, with five members voting in favor and Albrecht voting against it.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Mitch Polachek said now that the land is zoned I-2 industrial, Levin can apply for a conditional use permit under that zoning designation’s marine craft production clause.