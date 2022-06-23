Ag society making room for Saunders County robotics team

WAHOO – While preparations for the 2022 Saunders County Fair are reaching their final stages, the Agricultural Society spent a little time talking about a new plan for after the fair.

Rick Stava and Brian Sanderson, volunteer coaches with the Saunders County Robotics team, asked the ag society if they would be willing to provide room for the team to practice and store its equipment.

Stava said the team is a combination of Bishop Neumann, St. Wenceslaus, St. John’s and Wahoo Public students in grades K-12.

Earlier this year, three junior high teams qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, by placing in the top four teams in state competition.

Team SWAT ended up with a top 15 finish and earned a judge’s award for their division. Team members are Joseph Stava and Owen Sanderson, and they are coached by their fathers, Rick Stava and Brian Sanderson.

For the past few years, the team has been using the garage of the Saunders Medical Center’s building on 10th Street. Saunders Medical Center bought the former JEO offices a few years ago.

Stava and Sanderson said the team has outgrown the two bays that are available in the garage. They have 30 students enrolled in the junior high level (grades 5 to 8) and 24 high school students have signed up.

They proposed using the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds to build the robots, practice for competitions and to store their equipment, including two 12x12 competition rings.

Stava noted that robotics has ag-related applications. The teams must create robots that can operate autonomously, much like many of the more sophisticated combines and tractors do today.

The ag society members agreed that they would like to support the robotics team. Ag Society Member Theresa Klein said robotics can lead to more opportunities for 4-H members.

“We are about 4-H, we are about education and the kids,” said Ag Society Treasurer Jordan Kavan.

The logistics of occupying the Commercial Building were discussed as well. The ag society had already been planning to renovate the structure to create office space for Linne Vavrina, the new fair manager. They talked over how storage space could be integrated into that plan.

Although a vote was not taken, it was the consensus of the ag society members that they will allow the robotics team to use the Commercial Building after the 2022 fair concludes. An exact date was not yet determined.

