Abby’s Angels toy drive gives to patients at Children’s Hospital

PRAGUE – The annual Abby’s Angels Toy Drive has kicked off for 2022.

Abby’s Angels was started by family and friends in memory of Abby Kubik. Abby was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer at age 16. Abby spent her last Christmas in Children’s Hospital, along with many other children, waiting for Santa to find them in their hospital rooms.

Abby enjoyed other children and even during her sickest times, she would be seen smiling, according to her mother, Kim Kubik. Abby also had strong faith. She enjoyed family, friends, football and her biggest love was to dance.

Abby was a 16-year-old freshman at East Butler High School who was active in dance, volleyball and basketball when she was diagnosed with high-grade, surface osteosarcoma, an extremely rare form of bone cancer that affects only 1% of osteosarcoma patients. She was later diagnosed with leukemia as well. She died Jan. 23, 2013.

During Abby’s treatments, the people of Prague and surrounding communities were very supportive, generous and kind, Kim said. Since then, Abby’s family has given back to children and families in many ways.

The giving spirit actually started with Abby herself. While she was still receiving cancer treatment, she initiated an effort to provide gifts to other patients at Children’s Hospital. These gifts were to help patients decorate their rooms with a theme, like Abby’s sister, Kristine, did for her.

During Abby’s hospital stays, her sister, Kristine, has always surprised her with a decoration theme for her hospital room, including holiday, tropical, farm and football themes.

“Abby became known as the theme girl,” said Kim Kubik. “All the nurses would stop to see what her next theme was going to be and how the room was decorated accordingly.”

Abby wanted bring the same kind of joy to other patients, so she used money that had been donated to her to put together room-theme gift baskets for long-term patients at Omaha Children’s Hospital in December 2012. The baskets included tie- blankets Abby and her family also made.

“I see a lot of other kids while we’re there going through the same thing,” Abby told the Wahoo Newspaper in 2012. “I want to make their stay more enjoyable. It makes it more fun.”

Since then, the Kubik family and the organization they formed in Abby’s honor, Abby’s Angels, have given toys to children at the Omaha hospital.

Initially, the toy drive continued to focus on the room decorations. But last year Abby’s Angels began welcoming donations from others to expand and grow the toy drive.

“We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people donating toys and wanting to participate,” Kim said. “We know this makes Abby smile.”

The Kubiks remember things Abby liked to do when she was in the hospital or not feeling her best, and pick out presents accordingly.

“Because of that, we like to give games or toys or art sets that will occupy time for the children and parents,” Kim said.

But they also accept toys of all kinds, because kids enjoy playing, no matter what kind of toy they receive, Kim added.

The annual toy drive to Children’s Hospital Oncology clinic in Omaha is just one way Abby’s Angels works to put smiles on children and adults, Kim said. Along with the toy drive, Abby’s Angels hosts the Kiddie Parade during Prague’s Beer Barrel Days, has given $10,000 in scholarships to East Butler High School seniors and placed Christmas wreaths on children’s graves during the holidays.

To donate to the Abby’s Angels toy drive, drop off a toy at Kubik’s house in Prague or mail a donation to Abby’s Angels, PO Box 38, Prague, NE 68050.