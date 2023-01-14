2022 Census of Agriculture underway in Nebraska

LINCOLN – Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mailed the 2022 Census of Agriculture paper questionnaires to all known agriculture producers across the nation. Last month, producers received their survey codes with an invitation to respond online. Any Nebraska producer who did not respond online now has the option to complete the ag census at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Producers who have already responded to the 2022 Census of Agriculture online do not need to respond again. The deadline for response is Feb. 6, 2023.

“For producers in Nebraska, the Census of Agriculture is their opportunity to show the value and importance of Nebraska agriculture. Producers, policy-makers, and business leaders all use Census data to make informed decisions that will shape the future of the industry,” said NASS Northern Plains Regional Director Nicholas Streff. “Responding to the Census is more convenient than ever before. The online version is fast, user-friendly, and secure. Thank you to those producers that have already responded.”

The Census of Agriculture remains the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and U.S. territory. Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included in the ag census. The Census of Agriculture is the producer’s voice in the future of American agriculture.

Responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by law under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113. The same law requires NASS to keep all information confidential, to use the data only for statistical purposes, and only publish in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation. NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024.

To learn more about the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. Follow @usda_nass for the latest information.