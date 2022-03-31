2022 All Area Wrestling: Stellar season for Bordovsky earns him captain for second straight season

Malachi Bordovksy

Wahoo

Honorary Captain

Sr. 138 pounds, Class B

2021/2022 Record: 52-1

For the second straight season, Bordovksy captains the All-Area Wrestling Team after finishing his senior season as one of the best wrestlers in the state

Domination is an understatement when talking about the season that Malachi Bordovsky had. He finished with an area best 52 wins and for his career earned 174 victories, which is the most ever by a Warrior wrestler. Bordovsky had to battle at state, winning a 5-3 decision in the opening round over Ashton Munsell of Wayne. In the Semifinals, it took a pin in overtime over Garrett Rine of Waverly to get him to the Finals for the second straight year. In that finals match, he lost a 5-3 decision to AJ Parrish of Bennington for his only loss of the year. Bordovsky will continue his wrestling career at Iowa Western next spring.

Aubrie Pehrson

Yutan

Fr. 107 pounds, Class A

2021/2022 Record: 43-0

Aubrie Pehrson was one of the top lightweight wrestlers in the area and the only undefeated wrestler. She won a State Championship at 107 pounds at the NSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships.

Pound for pound was one of the toughest wrestlers the state had to offer. Aubrie Pehrson didn’t just win this past season but dominated most of her opponents on the mat. Her toughness and skills were put on display at the State WrestlingTournament where she pinned Michaela Bivainis of Amherst and Lacy Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview in 2:58 and 1:12, respectively. In the finals, she took on senior Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water who she defeated in 1:11 via another pin. For the season Aubrie finished with 43 pins.

Alexis Pehrson

Yutan

Fr. 120 pounds, Class A

2021/2022 Record: 39-2

Yutan freshman won the 120 pound weight class at the inaugural NSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships in February. Her only losses on the season came out of state to two girls in Iowa.

Alexis Pehrson along with her twin sister Aubrie turned into two of the best girl wrestlers in the state of Nebraska in the first year of the sport being sanctioned by the NSAA. Went into the state tournament with only two losses that came in a tournament in Iowa and finished with a 3-0 record. In the quarterfinals and semifinals, Alexis Pehrson pinned Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer and Jamelah Taylor of Papillion-La Vista in 3:18 and 0:45. Was pushed by Madisen Petersen of Crofton-Bloomfield in the finals, but was able to pull out a 6-3 decision. She finished the season with 40 pins.

Blaine Christo

Ashland-Greenwood

Jr. 132 pounds, Class B

2021/2022 Record: 37-6

Christo battled to a sixth place finish at 132 pounds in Class B. He is now a two time state medalist, three time state qualifier, and two recipient of the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Wrestling Team.

This past year Blaine Christo had another dominant season on the mat for the Bluejays with a school record 31 three point near falls. He also had 76 takedowns this year and notched a victory over the Class C State Champion at 132 pounds in Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central. During the State Tournament, he won a thrilling 2-1 decision over Brock Bolling of Pierce. Christo will enter his senior campaign with a career record of 100-17.

Conner Kreikemeier

Raymond Central

Sr. 170 pounds, Class C

2021/2022 Record: 13-2

Despite an injury sidelining him to start the season, Kreikemeier capped off an amazing high school wrestling career with a Runner-Up finish at 170 pounds in Class C for the Mustangs.

Conner Kreikemeier helped Raymond Central to one of the best seasons in program history with his second appearance in a State Championship Match, this time at 170 pounds in Class C. He got to the title match by beating fellow Wahoo All-Area team member Josh Jessen with a 3-1 decision and then knocked off Christopher Scdoris of Milford with a 6-5 decision. His Runner-Up finish earned him his second state medal on top of being a four time state qualifier. Finished his career with 124 career wins and 61 pins.

Isaiah Foster

Wahoo

So. 126 pounds, Class B

2021/2022 Record: 22-11

Makes first appearance on the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area First Team for Wrestling after finishing once match short of wrestling for a State Title at 126 pounds in Class B.

Concussions looked to derail Isaiah Foster’s sophomore season, but instead he had a fantastic run to end the year, which resulted in him getting second at the B-3 District Meet and qualifying for state. In his first state tournament, he was able to win his first two matches by knocking off Bryan Morales of Scottsbluff with a pin in 3:09 and then won a 9-6 decision over Trev Greve of Waverly in the quarterfinals. Other key victories for Foster came against Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann who was a former state finalist in Class C and Jack Hartman of Concordia/DC West who was also a state qualifier at 126 pounds in Class B.

Josh Jessen

Yutan

Sr. 170 pounds, Class C

2021/2022 Record: 42-8

Chieftain senior makes his second appearance on the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Wrestling Team List. Was on his way to his second state medal at state, but an injury ended his season.

Over the past four years, Josh Jessen has been a pinning machine for the Yutan wrestling team. Finish the season with 33 pins and helped lead the Chieftains to their first ever appearance at the State Dual Wrestling Tournament. Was district champion of the C-3 tournament and pinned Hunter Meyer of Ord in 0:59 seconds in the first round at state. The season didn’t end the way Jessen wanted it to with a loss to Conner Kreikemeir of Raymond Central by a 3-1 decision and then an injury cost him a match against Brayden Wobken of Logan View. Finishes career with a record of 131-46 and with 99 pins to his name.

Kaylee Ricketts

Wahoo

Jr. 165 pounds, Class A

2021/2022 Record: 47-0

For the second time in her career Ricketts picked up a State Championship when she won the 165 pound weight class at the inaugural NSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships.

Rickets backed up her NSWCA State Title at 170 pounds in 2020 by winning the 165 pound weight class at the 2021 NSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships in February. During the state meet, she pinned Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in 1:15 and then did the same thing to Tiffany Senff of Aurora in 4:20. In that title match, she defeated Paola Vergara of O’Neill with a 12-5 decision. This was the first match for Ricketts that went all three periods on the year. She finished the year as the leader in every major statistical category for the Warriors.

Lane Bohac

East Butler

Jr. 120 pounds, Class D

2021/2022 Record: 33-4

Bohac battled through nerve damage in his leg to get sixth place at 120 pounds at the 2022 Class D State Wrestling Tournament.

For most of the 2022 wrestling season, Lane Bohac of East Butler was rated No. 1 in Class D at 120 pounds. Nerve damage to his leg left the junior not being able to fully feel it or push off it. Despite the injury, he qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament and made the medal rounds with a 4-0 decision win over Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central. This year he had 20 pins, 41 takedowns and now enters into his senior year with a career record of 102-20.

Logan Bryce

Raymond Central

Sr. 132 pounds, Class C

2021/2022 Record: 43-3

Logan Bryce finishes his career as a four time state qualifier, three time state medalist, and a two time state Runner-Up at the Class C 132 pound weight class.

Logan Bryce capped off an amazing high school wrestling career by claiming another second place medal at 132 pounds in Class C at the State Wrestling Tournament. He got to the finals by knocking off Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian with a 7-5 decision and then earned a major decision over Kaden Gregory of Logan View. On top of his success at state, Bryce helped the Mustangs capture their first Capitol Conference Wrestling Title since the 80’s when he defeated Blaine Christo of A-G with an 8-2 decision. Bryce wraps up his career with 123 wins and 71 pins.

Luke Lambert

Ashland-Greenwood

Jr. 220 pounds, Class B

2021/2022 Record: 34-8

First time selection for the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Wrestling Team after finishing sixth at 220 pounds at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament

There is no doubt that Luke Lambert is on the way to becoming one of the next star heavyweight wrestlers at Ashland-Greenwood. The junior picked up wins over eight state medalists and two wins over the eventual State Champion at 220 pounds in Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City. After losing in the quarterfinals at state, Lambert battled back to pin Spencer Wittwer of Columbus Scotus in a 1:37 and won a 4-1 decision against Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice. This past year he had 22 pins and 50 takedowns for the Bluejays.

Luke Polivka

East Butler

Soph. 126 pounds, Class D

2021/2022 Record: 36-14

In his second trip to the Class D State Wrestling Tournament, Polivka battled his way to a fourth place finish and now has a career record of 63-25.

As the season progressed, Luke Polivka of East Butler continued to get better and better on the wrestling mat for East Butler. This helped him secure his first selection on the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Wrestling First Team. He reached the semifinals of the Class D State Wrestling Tournament with a pin of Keller Twohig of Franklin in a 1:52 and then won 6-4 in sudden victory over Carter Breckman of Elgin/Pope John. This year Polivka piled up 25 pins on the mat and had 55 takedowns.

Reece Kocian

East Butler

Jr. 113 pounds, Class D

2021/2022 Record: 39-4

Was one of the top lightweight wrestlers in Class D at 113 pounds until a broken wrist weeks before Districts and State Wrestling ended his season.

There is no doubt that Reece Kocian would have become a three time state qualifier and possibly a two time state medalist if a broken wrist in the finals of the East Central Nebraska Conference Wrestling Tournament wouldn’t have ended his season. The junior sported impressive wins by pin over Janson Pilkington of Yutan who qualified for state at 106 pounds in Class C and Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic who got fifth in Class C at 113 pounds. Kocian had 28 pins, 65 takedowns, and has a 100-19 career record going into his final season.

Samuel Vrana

Bishop Neumann

Sr. 170 pounds, Class C

2021/2022 Record: 46-6

Battled his way to the Semifinals at 170 pounds at the Class C State Wrestling Tournament and finished with a fifth place performance.

Samuel Vrana capped off his Bishop Neumann wrestling career with his best finish at state in three tries by getting fifth. He pinned Braydon Wobken of Logan View and earned a narrow 1-0 decision against Tegan Snyder of Gordon Rushville to reach the Semifinals. There he was defeated by eventual State Champ Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm. In his final match, Vrana was able to earn a 6-0 decision over Owen Wander. During his time on the mat for the Cavaliers, Vrana picked up 133 wins.

Trent Moudry

Bishop Neumann

Soph. 195 pounds, Class C

2021/2022 Record: 35-3

Neumann sophomore developed into one of the top wrestlers in Class C, resulting in a fourth place finish at the State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha.

A football injury kept Trent Moudry off the wrestling mat until after Christmas, but it didn’t prevent him from making the most of the matches he got to wrestle in. He ended up winning the C-3 District Tournament and then reached the Semifinals at state by winning a 7-2 decision against Ty Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield and then pinning Brody Bogard of Amherst in a 1:13. He was beating Aiden Worthey of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in his Semifinal match until the senior was able to rally with under a minute to win. Moudry is now a two time state qualifier and looks to be a favorite at the 195 pound weight class going into next year.

Second Team Members:

Janson Pilkington, Jr., Yutan

Jacob Schultz, Soph., Raymond Central

David Hart, Fr., Bishop Neumann

Aaron Ohnoutka, Jr., Bishop Neumann

Trev Arlt, Jr., Yutan

Jesse Kult, Soph., Yutan

Ty Beetison, Jr., Ashland-Greenwood

Treyton Tweton, Soph., Ashland-Greenwood

Tie Hollandsworth, Jr., Raymond Central

Derek Wacker, Soph., Yutan

Thomas Vrana, Jr., Bishop Neumann

Kyan Lausterer, Sr., Wahoo

Dominek Rohleder, Jr., Wahoo

Sophia Shultz, Soph., Raymond Central

Trevin Brecka, Sr., East Butler

Brayden Brecka, Sr., East Butler

Reid Glasshoff, Jr., East Butler

Max Lautenschlager, Jr., Bishop Neumann

Adam Ohnoutka, Jr., Bishop Neumann

Josh Urlacker, Sr., Bishop Neumann

Caden Smart, Fr., Wahoo

Jessi Hasenkamp, Fr., Wahoo