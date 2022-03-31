2022 All Area Girls Basketball: Hebenstreit shooting ability powers her to captain

Emily Hebenstreit

Mead 5-7, Sr.

Honorary Captain

18.3 points, 2.0 steals, 3.9 rebounds

Hebenstreit concludes her career as one of the best scorers in the county if not the state. Finishes her career scoring 1,482 points and makes her second appearance on the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area squad.

It didn’t take long for Emily Hebenstreit to pick up where she left off last season in terms of scoring. In three of Mead’s first four games this year, she scored 34 points against Johnson County Central, 25 points in a victory over Cornerstone Christian, and a big 27 points against Omaha Mercy and McDonald’s All-American nominee Willa Tokporo. The scoring for Hebenstreit wasn’t just reserved for the big wins for the Raiders on the season, but the losses as well. In several of Mead’s defeats to some of the top opponents in Class D-1, Hebenstreit scored over half the team’s points. This included the Howells-Dodge game where she had 23 of her team’s 45 points and against No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock where she dropped in 21 of the Raiders 39 points. Hebenstreit finishes her career with several Mead girls basketball records. She also earns the title of top scorer in the county with her 18.3 points a game, shot 70% on free throws, and had a 46% field goal percentage.

Alivia Pike

Ashland-Greenwood 5-11, Soph.

10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game, 45% 3 PTFG

Talented sophomore emerged as the leading scorer and best rebounder for a Bluejay squad who hung tough with some of the top teams in their conference.

Toughness and grit helped transform the sophomore’s game this past season in her first season under Coach David Hubert. She had the ability to not only score underneath but step out and hit a crucial three when her team needed her to. She led the Bluejays with 29 three pointers made and 58 baskets inside the arc. Pike was the only player on the A-G squad to eclipse the 100 rebound mark with 105. In a double overtime loss, to Archbishop Bergan who finished third in Class D-1 this past season, Pike kept her team in the contest with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. On top of earning Wahoo Newspaper All-Area First Team honors for the first time, she was the only player for the Bluejays to be selected to the Capitol Conference First Team.

Kali Jurgensmeier

Bishop Neumann 6-1, Sr.

12.0 points, 8 rebounds, 56.5% FG

Neumann post makes her second appearance on the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Team after missing the first five games of the year with an injury. Helped spark a win streak towards the end of the season with a handful of games where she recorded a double-double (points and rebounds)

To start the season, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team struggled through tough competition and did not a strong post presence. A big reason for that was a knee injury Kali Jurgensmeier suffered at the start of practice in November. After sitting out five games, Jurgensmeier returned during the Neumann Holiday Tournament and finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds against Seward and 14 points and 12 rebounds in the tournament championship against eventual Class B State Champion Elkhorn North. In a 30-25 season ending loss to Wahoo in the Subdistrict Final, Jurgensmeier stepped up with seven points including a three down the stretch to pull the Cavaliers within one possession. On top of her scoring and rebounding ability, Jurgensmeier averaged 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Maura Tichota

Yutan 5-10, Soph.

9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 41.8% FG

Sophomore powered a resurgence inside the Yutan girls basketball team that helped them win 14 of their final 17 games and finish the season in the District Finals in Class C-2 after starting the year off with a 4-5 record.

When the season didn’t start the way the Yutan girls basketball team wanted it to, with five losses in the team’s first nine games, they knew they needed somebody to step up and lead the team. That leader on the court turned out to be Maura Tichota, who not only turned into a post presence with over six rebounds a game and shooting 45.6% from two (both team best) but was an outside threat with 15 made threes. That was the third most on the team. Her greatest line of work came in the Capitol Conference Tournament, where she put together a dominant three game stretch that powered the Chieftains to the title. Against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the quarterfinals she had 10 points and three rebounds, then she had 10 points and eight rebounds in a win over Louisville in the semifinals, and finished with 16 points in an upset win over defending conference champions Syracuse. Tichota also had a team high 15 block shots, earned 1.2 steals a game and 1.6 assists.

Sammy Leu

Wahoo 5-9, Jr.

13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals

Emerged as a key component of the Wahoo girls basketball team in her first season since transferring from Lincoln North Star. Used her athleticism in speed to deflect passes and become the only Warrior this season to average double figures in terms of points.

This past season the Wahoo girls basketball team experienced a lot of success on the court, and a main component of the team succeeding and improving from the year before was the addition of Sammy Leu in the backcourt. Hardly a game went by, where the junior wasn’t making her presence felt with her play. This included some of the team’s biggest wins, like against Class C-1 No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran where she had a team high 13 points, and against Class B state qualifier Blaire where she scored 13 points and had seven rebounds. Even in some of the team’s most difficult losses, like their 41-28 defeat at the hands of BRLDN in the District Final, Leu led the team with 10 points. Other notable stats for Leu included 1.6 assists per game, a 41% field goal percentage, and a 65% free throw percentage while attempting more than 20 more shots than any other player at the line for Wahoo. Lue along with Autumn Iversen will be key components returning in the backcourt for the Warriors next season.

Second Team Members:

Autumn Iversen, Jr., Wahoo

Karley Golladay, Sr., Wahoo

Allie Rigatuso, Sr., East Butler

Elsa Vedral, Fr., Bishop Neumann

Emily Quinn, Sr., Mead

Third Team Members:

Rachel Potter, Sr. ,Raymond Central

Bri Lemke, Sr., Mead

Danielle Tonjes, Sr., Ashland-Greenwood

Haley Kube, Soph., Yutan

Lanae Aerts, Sr., East Butler

Honorable Mention:

Elly Campbell, Sr., Cedar Bluffs

Maddie Thomas, Soph., Cedar Bluffs

Taylor Luben, Sr., Wahoo

Kinslee Bosak, Jr., Bishop Neumann

Emma Keith, Soph., Ashland-Greenwood

Emily Oldenburg, Sr., Mead

Caitlin McGuigan, Soph., Bishop Neumann

Jade Lewis, Fr., Yutan

Laycee Josoff, Jr., Yutan

Ellie Lloyd, Soph.,Yutan

Madison DeWitt, Soph., East Butler

Nicole East Butler, Sr., East Butler

Madelyn Lubischer, Soph., Raymond Central