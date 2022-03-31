2022 All-Area Boys Basketball: Strong return by Cale Jacobsen powers him to Captain status

Cale Jacobsen

Ashland-Greenwood 6-4, Sr.

Honorary Captain

17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds

Recovered from an ACL injury that cost him his junior season to lead Ashland-Greenwood to the school’s first State Championship in a boys sport. He was the unsung leader for the Bluejays which earned him captain of the All-Area Team.

With Cale Jacobsen, it’s so easy to just get caught up in the shooting ability of the dynamic senior for the Bluejays. If you watch him play, you can see that he is not only an elite scorer but also a dynamic play creator for his teammates. This was put on full display when he passed up the opportunity to score the winning basket in the Class C-1 State Championship game against Auburn. Instead, he found Evan Shepard in the corner for the game winning three. In the two games prior to the Championship, Jacobsen willed his team to victories over Ogalalla and Kearney Catholic when the rest of the team struggled to score. He dropped in 21 points against the Indians and set the Class C-1 State Tournament Record for points in a game with 43 in the Semifinals against Kearney Catholic. Jacobsen averaged 3.8 steals a game, shot 62% from the field, made 30% of his threes, and knocked down 79% of his free throws on the year.

Alex Pierce

East Butler 5-10, Jr.

18.8 points, 77.78% FT, 7 rebounds

Highest scoring player on both the boys and girls side for the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Basketball Teams. Was the floor general for the Tigers who led them in nearly every major statistical category.

Few players in the area meant so much to the success of their team as Alex Pierce did for the East Butler boys basketball squad. This season the Tigers had to replace a lot of scoring and Pierce went to work filling that void in the first game when he dropped in 25 points in a big win over Cedar Bluffs. From there the junior never looked back as he finished in double figures in nearly every game for the Tigers this past season. In a 61-60 win in the first round of Subdistricts over Central Valley, Pierce helped will his team to the win with 20 points. On top of his scoring, rebounding, and free throw shooting abilities, Pierce was a sneaky defender who came up with 91 steals on the year which averages out to 3.9 a game, and also had 3.3 assists a game. With such a good stat line this season, it will be interesting to see what he can do as a senior next year for East Butler.

Jake Richmond

Yutan 6-2, Sr.

13 points, 43% 3 PTFG, 73% FT

Richmond is a first time selection for the First Team Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Basketball Team. Was a dynamic three shooter for the Chieftains with over five a game.

After losing Brady Timm to graduation last year, Yutan needed somebody to step up and fill the role that the All-State guard had on the team. That turned out to be Richmond who scored 13 points a game, mostly from behind the arc. The senior was never afraid to take a big shot and proved it time and time again. In a rivalry matchup with at the time Class D-1 No. 1 Mead, the Chieftains won 52-45 behind a 24 point outing from Richmond. Other stats from Richmond include 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game. He also shot 43.7% from two and 48.9% from three.

Marcus Glock

Wahoo 6-2, Soph.

13.6 points, 52.8% FG, 3.5 rebounds

Marcus is following in his father Jason Glock’s footsteps as the next sharp shooter for the Warriors. He is a deadly ball handler and shooter that led Wahoo to the Class C-1 State Tournament.

In his second season under Coach Kevin Scheef at Wahoo, Marcus Glock blossomed into one of the key players in the Wahoo offense. Trailing 49-44 against Fort Calhoun with little time remaining at state, Glock proved he was a dynamic scorer by making a three and then knocking down two free throws to get the Warriors back within two points of the Pioneers. Other notable performances included the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship against Platteview where he scored 16 points in helping Wahoo knock off the Trojans 59-48. This year Glock shot 45.5% from three and 57.1% from two. He was also an 82.3% free throw shooter, had 2.03 assists, and 1.26 steals a game. Will be one of the key pieces to a very experienced Wahoo squad coming into next season.

Max Parker

Ashland-Greenwood 6-6, Sr.

9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks

Was the key big man for the Bluejays who was not only a scoring threat, but also played inspired defense. Parker earns his first selection on the All-Area First Team for basketball.

Doing what the team needed him to do is the perfect way to describe the way Max Parker played this past year for Ashland-Greenwood on their way to the Class C-1 State Championship. In that title game against Auburn, it meant that he take a back seat in the scoring department and focus on defense, which he did. He ended up coming up with four crucial blocks which the Bluejays desperately needed to hold off the Bulldogs. During the regular season, Parker was also one of the top scorers for the Bluejays. In A-G’s Capitol Conference Title game against Fort Calhoun, which was the school’s first conference title since the 80s, he had a full stat line with 12 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one block. Parker was a 65% shooter from two, 48% from three, and was 77% at the free throw line this past season.

All Area Second Team

Brooks Kissinger, Jr., Ashland-Greenwood

Tyler Pickworth, Sr., Mead

Zephan Kluthe, Sr., Cedar Bluffs

Owen Hancock, Jr., Wahoo

Evan Shepard, Sr., Ashland-Greenwood

All Area Third Team

Myles Simon, Sr., Wahoo

Benji Nelson, Jr., Wahoo

Cougar Konzem, Jr. ,Ashland-Greenwood

Connor Schutt, Soph., Bishop Neumann

Isaak Fredrickson, Jr., Raymond Central

Honorable Mention

Sam Petersen, Sr., Yutan

Ben Denly, Sr. ,Yutan

Andrew Otto, Sr., Raymond Central

Elli White, Sr., Raymond Central

Luke Carritt, Jr., Mead

AJ Carritt, Sr., Mead

Frankie Hebenstreit, Soph., Mead

Carson Borgman, Jr., East Butler

Sam Stuhr, Sr., Bishop Neumann

Michael Lynch, Sr., Bishop Neumann

Garrett Grandgenett, Jr., Wahoo

Anthony Simon, Jr., Wahoo

Kamron Kasischke, Jr., Wahoo