2021 Wahoo VFW Christmas Drive begins

“Once again, it is our goal to help provide a wonderful Christmas to folks throughout the county. Over the past two years, we have fallen short of our goal of reaching over 200 families; we would like to meet that goal this year.” Libal said. “The drive is always a wonderful reminder of how willing our community is to give to others.”

As a reminder, the drive will provide toy and food drives to families in Saunders County other than the communities of Ashland and Memphis, as they hold their own drives.

Libal said the outpouring of monetary, toy and winter wear donations was outstanding last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The money donations helped to offset any additional items that needed to be purchased,” Libal said. “Lastly, the money donations helped to pay for the large number of food baskets distributed throughout the county.”

These donations are a critical component to a successful drive. Toy donations for children of all ages, monetary donation, and winter wear – such as gloves, scarves and winter coats – are needed. In addition, families often have a large need for winter blankets.

The drive coordinators thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars for their continued support.