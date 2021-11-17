2021 Wahoo VFW Christmas Drive begins

WAHOO – Once again preparations are beginning for the 2021 VFW Christmas drive. Drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal are anxiously awaiting the Dec. 18 delivery date. Delivery of toys and food to those who need a little helping hand this holiday season will again be made throughout the county.
Donations for this year’s drive have begun.
“With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, we anticipate that there will continue to be a strong need within the Wahoo and Saunders County communities. It is our goal to meet this need and to provide others with a great holiday season,” said Jason Libal.
It continues to be an honor to coordinate the drive, Libal said. The drive coordinators offer the reminder that recipients no longer apply for assistance through the local Health and Human Services Office. Instead, those in need are asked to contact Jason and Michelle Libal at 402-429-8933.
Through the support of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, registration forms and information have been distributed throughout the county. The distributions have occurred at the local schools, post offices and businesses. Interested recipients are asked to return the form in the mail as soon as possible.
This is the 59th year for the campaign.
“Once again, it is our goal to help provide a wonderful Christmas to folks throughout the county. Over the past two years, we have fallen short of our goal of reaching over 200 families; we would like to meet that goal this year.” Libal said. “The drive is always a wonderful reminder of how willing our community is to give to others.”
As a reminder, the drive will provide toy and food drives to families in Saunders County other than the communities of Ashland and Memphis, as they hold their own drives.
Libal said the outpouring of monetary, toy and winter wear donations was outstanding last year.
“The money donations helped to offset any additional items that needed to be purchased,” Libal said. “Lastly, the money donations helped to pay for the large number of food baskets distributed throughout the county.”
These donations are a critical component to a successful drive. Toy donations for children of all ages, monetary donation, and winter wear – such as gloves, scarves and winter coats – are needed. In addition, families often have a large need for winter blankets.
The drive coordinators thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars for their continued support.
“Without the support of the VFW, completing such a drive would be impossible. This group has given their support to the drive since its inception in 1962,” Libal said. “Their willingness to distribute the drive information was a tremendous support. As always, their support is so greatly appreciated.”
Monetary donations may be mailed to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68003. Additional toy and monetary donations may be dropped off at the Wahoo Newspaper Office, 564 N. Broadway Street in Wahoo.
Donors may remain anonymous. A listing of donors will be published weekly in the Wahoo Newspaper.
Recent Donations
$700.00 Malmo Community Auction
Monetary Donations to Date: $700.00
Pillows and Blankets: Wahoo Krazy Quilters