150 kids attend Police Club event

WAHOO – Approximately 150 kids enjoyed interacting with local law enforcement during the Wahoo Police Club event on June 8 at Hackberry Park in Wahoo.

The children saw a demonstration of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and got an up close look at a Wahoo police cruiser and a Saunders County deputy’s car. They also got to meet Remington, the K9 drug dog handled by Wahoo Police Chief Joe Baudler. Jane and her handler, Wahoo Police Officer Stacia Nelson, were also on hand. The Wahoo Kiwanis Club served free pizza to the participants.

They also got a taste of some of the physical tests law enforcement officers must pass to become certified, and learned about body cameras and radar guns. Those who wanted to could have their fingerprints taken as well by Deputy Shannon Sydik or Saunders County Youth Services Truancy Officer Cody Lambert.

Chilton Leedom, an investigator with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Ceresco Police Department, said the event was organized as a way to improve relations between law enforcement and children of the community.

“Kids usually meet police officers on the worst day of their life,” Leedom said. “We want them to meet us on a good day.”

This is the fourth year for the Police Club. The program began in 2018 as a collaboration between Saunders County Youth Services and the sheriff and police departments. A similar program is done in Ceresco.

Leedom said attendance has greatly improved since the first Wahoo Police Club, when 19 kids showed up. The next year, nearly 40 were there.

In Ceresco, attendance has been good from the first year, when 61 kids took part. This year, the rain dampened things at Ceresco’s Police Club day on May 25, but the attendance was still good with 85 children present.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.