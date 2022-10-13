Wahoo wraps up season at C-2 District

OAKLAND- For the final time on the season, the Wahoo Girls Golf Team returned to the course for the C-2 District Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club on Oct. 4. The Warriors had great conditions to play in but were challenged by fast greens and lots of hazards.

Leading the Wahoo was the junior Samantha Norris who carded a 131. On the back nine which was her first nine holes of play, Norris shot even par on both par three holes. The highlight of the round was hitting her tee shot over the pond to 10 feet on the 13th hole. Norris just missed her birdie putt but was able to make her next putt for a par.

Karina Raney returned to the course for the Warriors at districts after missing the last few weeks with an injury. She ended up shooting a 142.

Raney was able to bounce back after a rough first nine to shoot a 67 on her second nine to finish with a 67. Karina ended the day with five bogeys.

Rounding out the team score for Wahoo was Erika Maldonado with a 145, Teegan Roberts with a 147 and Aspen Eckley shot a 149.

“The girls had some good holes, but there were four or five holes that really challenged the girls,” Wahoo Head Coach Curtis Carlson said. “Those few holes were the main reason the scores were not what the girls had hoped for. Today was a good learning opportunity that will be beneficial to these girls next year. Even though the season is over, the girls are excited to continue playing and improving. Being able to see their passion for the game and desire to improve makes me look forward to next fall.”

The team wants to thank everyone for their support this fall. Without the support of the parents and the flexibility of the teachers, the season would not have gone as smoothly as it did. Hilltop Country Club and its members were very supportive and that goes a long way towards helping to build a program.