Wahoo wins conference tournament

WAHOO – Rising to the top of the Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Tournament once again, was the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo volleyball team on Oct. 9. They defeated Nebraska City, Platteview and Beatrice to win the tourney.

In the opening match, the Pioneers played up from their 5-17 record on the year. Despite the inspired play by Nebraska City, the Warriors were still able to hold and win 25-21.

Wahoo was able to separate themselves much more in the second set, as they easily won by a final of 25-15.

Mya Larson paced the Warriors with 14 kills, while Hayden Osmera and Josie Sutton had five. Leading the team with five aces was Osmera and Sutton had two blocks.

Defensively, Tianna Coffey had 13 assists while Audrey Waido finished with nine.

The Warriors’ second match against Platteview started off with an easy win in the first set, 25-15. It wasn’t nearly as simple for Wahoo in the second set, as they had to go to extra points to beat the Trojans 26-24.

Coming up big when her team needed her the most in the match was Larson with 21 kills and eight digs. Both Taylor Luben and Waido had nine digs.