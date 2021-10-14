Wahoo wins conference tournament

WAHOO – Rising to the top of the Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Tournament once again, was the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo volleyball team on Oct. 9. They defeated Nebraska City, Platteview and Beatrice to win the tourney.
In the opening match, the Pioneers played up from their 5-17 record on the year. Despite the inspired play by Nebraska City, the Warriors were still able to hold and win 25-21.
Wahoo was able to separate themselves much more in the second set, as they easily won by a final of 25-15.
Mya Larson paced the Warriors with 14 kills, while Hayden Osmera and Josie Sutton had five. Leading the team with five aces was Osmera and Sutton had two blocks.
Defensively, Tianna Coffey had 13 assists while Audrey Waido finished with nine.
The Warriors’ second match against Platteview started off with an easy win in the first set, 25-15. It wasn’t nearly as simple for Wahoo in the second set, as they had to go to extra points to beat the Trojans 26-24.
Coming up big when her team needed her the most in the match was Larson with 21 kills and eight digs. Both Taylor Luben and Waido had nine digs.
In the championship match, Wahoo put together one of their more solid matches of the tournament against the Orangemen. They were able to win 25-21 in the first and 25-19 in the second on their way to sweeping Beatrice.
Recording 14 kills in the match to lead the Warriors was Larson, while Coffey had five and both Osmera and Sutton had four. Coffey had 12 assists and Osmera had 11.
Coming up short has been a constant theme for Wahoo against quality opponents throughout the season. The theme repeated itself on Oct. 5 when the Warriors dropped a four-set match to Class B No. 3 Waverly 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 19-25.
During the first set, Wahoo picked up a kill by Larson to take an 8-6 lead early. After trailing by three midway through the set, Osmera earned an ace and Sutton picked up a kill to cut Wahoo’s deficit to one at 19-18.
In the end, the Warriors couldn’t win the race to 25. Too much Bekka Allick at the end of the set and a Meaghan Krenke kill gave the Vikings the win.
The second set was also close between Wahoo and Waverly, but throughout it never seemed like the Warriors could take a lead, as they trailed by one or two throughout most of the set.
Wahoo earned their first set win of the match in the third, after coming back from an early deficit.
A kill by Osmera and Audrey Waido helped trim the Warriors’ deficit down to 20-18. An ace serve by Larson tied the set up at 21 apiece.
A two-hits call on the Vikings and then a kill in the middle by Sutton closed the set out for Wahoo.
After trailing 2-0 in the fourth, a kill by Larson made it 3-3. The Warriors remained in striking distance until Hannah Allick went on a five-point service run midway through the set to give Waverly the set and match win.
Finishing with a match-high 26 kills and three aces was Larson, while Sutton had nine kills and Osmera had eight kills. Both Waido and Sutton also had one block.
Defensively Waido had 21 assists and Coffey recorded 20. Picking up 19 digs was Larson and Luben recorded 11.
Wahoo’s game against conference foe Nebraska City at home on Oct. 12 was canceled because of health concerns on the part of the Nebraska City team. They play at Plattsmouth on Oct. 14 and in the Lincoln Christian Invite on Oct. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.