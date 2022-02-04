Wahoo takes second place in conference

Similar to the second, Beatrice got hot at the end of the third offensively. The Orangemen finished on a 9-0 scoring run and were up 35-27 going to the fourth.

The Warriors found their spark offensively in the final frame with 17 points. Seven of those points came from Iversen.

This didn’t faze Beatrice who went right along scoring with 16 points in the fourth. They had some crucial threes late and knocked down their free throws to seal the win.

Leu was the leading scoring for Wahoo with 14 points and six steals. Iversen had 12 points and five rebounds, Karley Golladay scored six points, Luben finished with four points, both Bailey Maly and Ella Lacey had three points, and Sidney Smart finished with two points.

In the semifinals of the conference tournament, Wahoo was able to beat Ralston for the second time on the season. This time around a great defensive performance propelled the Warriors to a 51 point win.

Wahoo had their highest scoring quarter in the first with 23 points. After finishing with another 11 points in the second, the Warriors were up 34-13 at halftime.