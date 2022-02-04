Wahoo takes second place in conference

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo girls basketball team was stopped on their way to winning their second straight Trailblazer Conference Title by Class B No. 10 Beatrice 51-44 at home on Jan. 29. Two days prior, the Warriors were able to knock off Ralston 67-16 in the semifinals.
Wahoo got off to the start they wanted to with five points from Sammy Leu and a Sarah Kolterman basket. After a layup made by Lue, the Warriors were up 12-7 going to the second.
It was a 6-1 run for Wahoo to open up the second quarter. After two free throws by Autumn Iversen, the Warriors led 18-8.
“We came out and played hard and played really good defense,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “Our defense was really creating problems and it helped us create an 18-8 lead. We had them playing at the pace we wanted.”
The Orangemen wasted no time erasing that deficit with a 10-0 run to tie the game. A late bucket by Beatrice gave them a 24-22 edge at the half.
“Once the game slowed down we struggled to score a little,” Forbes said. “We had a couple of quick shots and a couple of turnovers. Five possessions in a row of not scoring allowed them to get back in the game.”
During the third quarter, Wahoo took the lead with a layup by Taylor Luben off a steal and another basket by Iversen that made it 27-26.
Similar to the second, Beatrice got hot at the end of the third offensively. The Orangemen finished on a 9-0 scoring run and were up 35-27 going to the fourth.
The Warriors found their spark offensively in the final frame with 17 points. Seven of those points came from Iversen.
This didn’t faze Beatrice who went right along scoring with 16 points in the fourth. They had some crucial threes late and knocked down their free throws to seal the win.
Leu was the leading scoring for Wahoo with 14 points and six steals. Iversen had 12 points and five rebounds, Karley Golladay scored six points, Luben finished with four points, both Bailey Maly and Ella Lacey had three points, and Sidney Smart finished with two points.
In the semifinals of the conference tournament, Wahoo was able to beat Ralston for the second time on the season. This time around a great defensive performance propelled the Warriors to a 51 point win.
Wahoo had their highest scoring quarter in the first with 23 points. After finishing with another 11 points in the second, the Warriors were up 34-13 at halftime.
The defensive intensity was cranked up another notch in the fourth for Wahoo, as they blanked the Rams in the third and only gave up three points in the fourth.
Scoring 16 points, with four rebounds, and two steals was Leu. Luben had 12 points, Golladay recorded 10, Iversen had nine, Maly scored eight, Abby Borchers dropped in four, both Smart and Lacey had three, and Kassidy Beavers finished with two points.
In a makeup game against Wayne on Jan. 24, the Wahoo girls basketball team used a dominant second half to defeat the Blue Devils 51-31.
Early on, the game between the Warriors and Wayne was tied at five when Luben made a three that put the Warriors up 8-5. After one-quarter of action, Wahoo pushed that advantage up to four at 11-7.
Leu had two fast-break layups for the Warriors to start the second and increased the lead to eight points. A 10-1 run by the Blue Devils midway through the quarter, had Wahoo trailing 19-18.
At this point, Iversen was able to step up with a three that helped the Warriors regain the lead and take a 22-19 edge into halftime.
It was a completely different Wahoo team in the second half, as they started the third off with a layup from Luben. Two three-pointers by Lacey pushed the lead up to 32-21 for the Warriors.
Wahoo enjoyed a 13-5 scoring run in the third, and a result led 35-24.
The Warriors eventually got up by 20 points in the fourth when Lue made a three-pointer that made the score 47-27.
The defense was the main contributor to Wahoo’s success in the second half. They held Wayne to just 12 total points in the third and fourth quarters.
Leu was Wahoo’s leading scorer with 16 points in the contest. Coming through with 10 points was Iversen, Luben dropped in eight, Golladay had seven, Lacey scored six, and Kolterman and Maly each had two points.
The Warriors play Class B No. 7 Elkhorn at home at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. They take on Beatrice again on the road at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5.